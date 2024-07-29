Orris Group: Committed To Build A New India

Hub4Business

Discover Orris Group, a leading real estate developer in NCR, committed to building a new India with sustainable, innovative, and quality living spaces. Learn about our completed and upcoming projects, awards, and customer-centric approach.

Over the years, Orris Group has emerged as one of the top builders in the region. The company, incorporated in 2006, has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to quality, timely delivery, and customer satisfaction.

Orris Group has set new benchmarks in the real estate industry, showcasing its ability to anticipate and meet the needs of modern urban dwellers. With a diverse portfolio that spans residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, Orris Group has delivered over 7 million square feet of exceptional living and working spaces in NCR, mainly in Gurugram, to over 5000 families. Additionally, another 20 million square feet is currently under construction.

One of the hallmarks of Orris Group's projects is their strategic locations that is also a major reason which makes the group as one of the leading real estate developers on NCR. Each development is meticulously planned to offer seamless connectivity to key destinations such as Dwarka Expressway, NH8, and the International Airport. Proximity to schools, hospitals, malls, and recreational facilities ensures that residents enjoy a balanced and convenient lifestyle. This emphasis on strategic location has cemented Orris Group's reputation as the best real estate developer in NCR, making its properties highly sought after by homebuyers and investors alike.

The company's projects prioritise environmentally sustainable habitats, integrating open green spaces, social areas, and infrastructure for quality living. By focusing on sustainability, Orris Group ensures that its developments not only enhance the living experience but also contribute positively to the environment.

Orris Group's completed residential projects are Carnation Residency, Aster Court, Aster Court Premier and Woodview Residences, while its commercial projects include Floreal Towers, Market 89 & Orris Gateway. These projects have set new standards for excellence in NCR and are designed to meet the evolving lifestyle needs.

Orris Group's resilience in the face of adversity is a testament to its commitment to customers. A notable example is the completion of phase 1 of Greenopolis project in Gurugram, where Orris Group single-handedly fought for rights of homebuyers despite its partner declaring bankruptcy. This unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction highlights its commitment to customers.

In less than two decades, Orris Group has not only transformed skylines but also set new benchmarks in the real estate industry. The company's impressive track record and commitment to innovation have earned it numerous accolades, including the Iconic Visionary Real Estate Developer award and the Most Admired Real Estate Developer accolade. These honours reinforce Orris Group's position as a top-tier player in the NCR real estate market, highlighting its contributions to the industry and its leadership in setting new standards.

Looking ahead, Orris Group continues to shape the future of urban development with a clear vision: to create sustainable, innovative, and quality living spaces that enhance the urban experience. With a robust pipeline of projects and a steadfast commitment to excellence, Orris Group is poised to remain a transformative force in the real estate landscape of Delhi NCR.

