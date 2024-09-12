Om Logistics Redefines The Indian Logistics Industry, Future-Proof For Tomorrow’s Challenges

The world is becoming digitally connected, bringing a major change in customer expectations and preferences. Customers now demand faster and more efficient deliveries with real-time tracking. To meet these requirements, Om Logistics Limited offers Speed Trucking services with a double-driver facility for uninterrupted delivery. It operates from more than 750 branches in PAN India and covers over 1000 km per day. This service helps customers to fast-track their deliveries with consignments arriving 60% quicker than the standard surface delivery. It caters to customers with urgent needs and supports them in offering services throughout India at minimized transportation costs.