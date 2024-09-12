Om Logistics Redefines The Indian Logistics Industry, Future-Proof For Tomorrow’s Challenges

Like every other conventional industry, logistics is also making significant strides in revolutionizing its operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction. After the National Logistics Policy, the Indian logistics sector is poised for significant growth, aiming to create an integrated, technology-enabled and efficient ecosystem. Government initiatives and infrastructure advancements are expected to reduce logistics costs and improve global competitiveness, setting up a breeding ground for companies to innovate.
To seize the high growth opportunities in the market, a leading supply chain and logistics management company, is continuing to redefine the industry by focusing on ensuring supply chain efficiency and digitization of logistics services. Aligned with the current market dynamics, the company is harnessing the potential of new trends that are emerging in the market to reshape the industry into the backbone of India’s economy.
Sustainable practices In logistics
Progressing at an unprecedented pace, India’s economy is also moving towards becoming responsibly sustainable and environmentally friendly. In recent years, Om Logistics has become a forerunner in adopting greener practices in the industry to significantly reduce carbon emissions. With the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, the company is setting new benchmarks for eco-friendly logistics practices to drive towards a sustainable future.
Additionally, Om Logistics has embraced sustainability by adopting innovative approaches, such as installing solar panels in its warehouses and maximizing the use of natural light during the day. The company also prioritizes reducing waste and utilizing recycled materials as part of its broader eco-friendly initiatives. These efforts reflect Om Logistics' dedication to minimizing its environmental impact while maintaining reliable and efficient logistics operations.
End-to-End Logistics Solutions
Revolutionizing supply chain efficiency, Om Logistics’ comprehensive services seamlessly integrate supply chains across industries, ensuring secure, timely and cost-effective deliveries. With a robust portfolio that includes Express Services, Speed Trucking, Air Services and Rail Service, they leverage over 6,000 GPS-enabled vehicles, 54 air transit centers and government-operated rail networks to meet evolving logistics demands. As a leading provider of Third Party Logistics (3PL) solutions, their vast warehousing capabilities, spanning over 25 million square feet, utilize advanced inventory management systems for real-time tracking and automation, maintaining operational resilience and setting a new standard for supply chain efficiency in India's logistics industry.
Minimized Costs, Maximized Speed
The world is becoming digitally connected, bringing a major change in customer expectations and preferences. Customers now demand faster and more efficient deliveries with real-time tracking. To meet these requirements, Om Logistics Limited offers Speed Trucking services with a double-driver facility for uninterrupted delivery. It operates from more than 750 branches in PAN India and covers over 1000 km per day. This service helps customers to fast-track their deliveries with consignments arriving 60% quicker than the standard surface delivery. It caters to customers with urgent needs and supports them in offering services throughout India at minimized transportation costs.
Speed and reliability for SMEs
In today’s logistics industry, companies are increasingly focused on optimizing cost and time. Through its service, the company offers door-to-door pickup and delivery, enabling businesses, especially SMEs, to achieve faster turnaround times. With an extensive network covering more than 27,000 pin codes across India, Retail Express allows SMEs to expand their reach nationwide while benefiting from secure, fast and affordable deliveries.
SMEs can choose Om Logistics' Retail Express service, which caters to consignments of all sizes and significantly benefits businesses. Depending on the urgency and size of consignments, SMEs can select from solutions such as Speed Trucking, Express Part Truck Load (PTL), Full Truck Load (FTL), Rail Services and Air Services.
Bottomline
A combination of trends with technology integration and a growing focus on sustainability is reshaping the future of logistics. As the industry continues to evolve, Om Logistics is embracing these trends to future-proof the logistics sector with supply chain resilience and efficiency. The industry is entering a new era of innovation and transformation. Therefore, by staying ahead of these trends, Om Logistics is maintaining its leading position and gaining a competitive edge nationwide.