Hub4Business

Om Logistics Redefines The Indian Logistics Industry, Future-Proof For Tomorrow’s Challenges

With the continued rise in technology adoption and economic resilience, the market is changing at a rapid pace.

Om Logistics
Om Logistics Redefines The Indian Logistics Industry, Future-Proof For Tomorrow’s Challenges
info_icon

Like every other conventional industry, logistics is also making significant strides in revolutionizing its operational efficiencies and customer satisfaction. After the National Logistics Policy, the Indian logistics sector is poised for significant growth, aiming to create an integrated, technology-enabled and efficient ecosystem. Government initiatives and infrastructure advancements are expected to reduce logistics costs and improve global competitiveness, setting up a breeding ground for companies to innovate.

To seize the high growth opportunities in the market, Om Logistics, a leading supply chain and logistics management company, is continuing to redefine the industry by focusing on ensuring supply chain efficiency and digitization of logistics services. Aligned with the current market dynamics, the company is harnessing the potential of new trends that are emerging in the market to reshape the industry into the backbone of India’s economy.

Sustainable practices In logistics

Progressing at an unprecedented pace, India’s economy is also moving towards becoming responsibly sustainable and environmentally friendly. In recent years, Om Logistics has become a forerunner in adopting greener practices in the industry to significantly reduce carbon emissions. With the use of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles, the company is setting new benchmarks for eco-friendly logistics practices to drive towards a sustainable future.

Additionally, Om Logistics has embraced sustainability by adopting innovative approaches, such as installing solar panels in its warehouses and maximizing the use of natural light during the day. The company also prioritizes reducing waste and utilizing recycled materials as part of its broader eco-friendly initiatives. These efforts reflect Om Logistics' dedication to minimizing its environmental impact while maintaining reliable and efficient logistics operations.

End-to-End Logistics Solutions

Revolutionizing supply chain efficiency, Om Logistics’ comprehensive services seamlessly integrate supply chains across industries, ensuring secure, timely and cost-effective deliveries. With a robust portfolio that includes Express Services, Speed Trucking, Air Services and Rail Service, they leverage over 6,000 GPS-enabled vehicles, 54 air transit centers and government-operated rail networks to meet evolving logistics demands. As a leading provider of Third Party Logistics (3PL) solutions, their vast warehousing capabilities, spanning over 25 million square feet, utilize advanced inventory management systems for real-time tracking and automation, maintaining operational resilience and setting a new standard for supply chain efficiency in India's logistics industry.

Minimized Costs, Maximized Speed

The world is becoming digitally connected, bringing a major change in customer expectations and preferences. Customers now demand faster and more efficient deliveries with real-time tracking. To meet these requirements, Om Logistics Limited offers Speed Trucking services with a double-driver facility for uninterrupted delivery. It operates from more than 750 branches in PAN India and covers over 1000 km per day. This service helps customers to fast-track their deliveries with consignments arriving 60% quicker than the standard surface delivery. It caters to customers with urgent needs and supports them in offering services throughout India at minimized transportation costs.

Om Logistics
info_icon

Speed and reliability for SMEs

In today’s logistics industry, companies are increasingly focused on optimizing cost and time. Through its Retail Express service, the company offers door-to-door pickup and delivery, enabling businesses, especially SMEs, to achieve faster turnaround times. With an extensive network covering more than 27,000 pin codes across India, Retail Express allows SMEs to expand their reach nationwide while benefiting from secure, fast and affordable deliveries.

SMEs can choose Om Logistics' Retail Express service, which caters to consignments of all sizes and significantly benefits businesses. Depending on the urgency and size of consignments, SMEs can select from solutions such as Speed Trucking, Express Part Truck Load (PTL), Full Truck Load (FTL), Rail Services and Air Services.

Bottomline

A combination of trends with technology integration and a growing focus on sustainability is reshaping the future of logistics. As the industry continues to evolve, Om Logistics is embracing these trends to future-proof the logistics sector with supply chain resilience and efficiency. The industry is entering a new era of innovation and transformation. Therefore, by staying ahead of these trends, Om Logistics is maintaining its leading position and gaining a competitive edge nationwide.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Phil Salt Laments 'Everything Was Good Apart From The Result'
  2. IND Vs BAN Test Series 2024: Bangladesh Announce 16-Member Squad For India Tour - Check Details
  3. Rishabh Pant Better Than MS Dhoni? Ricky Ponting Digs Up Test Stats To Make Comparison
  4. ENG Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Australia Beat England By 28 Runs In Series Opener - In Pics
  5. AFG Vs NZ In Noida: List Of Test Cricket Matches Abandoned Without A Ball Being Bowled
Football News
  1. Women's Super League: Jonas Eidevall Wishes Vivianne Miedema Well But Arsenal Keen To Move On
  2. Brazil Slump To 0-1 Loss Against Paraguay In FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - In Pics
  3. Emiliano Martinez Caught In Another Controversy, Here's What Argentina Goalkeeper Did
  4. Gareth Southgate In No Hurry To Return To Football After England Departure
  5. Bournemouth Vs Chelsea Prediction, Premier League: Preview, Key Players
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup Finals: Italy Beat Brazil In Opening Group A Tie - In Pics
  2. Davis Cup 2024 Finals Wrap: United States, Spain, Italy And Britain Secure Opening Victories
  3. Davis Cup Finals: Great Britain Win Opening Group D Tie Against Finland - In Pics
  4. Alcaraz Vs Machac, Davis Cup: Lucky Break Secures Winning Start For Spain As Opponent Retire
  5. Davis Cup Finals: Canada Win Opening Group D Tie Against Argentina - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 1-0 CHN, Q2—Abdul Rehman Goals!
  2. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive
  3. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  4. Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea 3-1 Before Pakistan Clash
  5. MAS Vs JPN Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 In Thriller

Trending Stories

National News
  1. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, Key Student Voice Against 1975 Emergency, Passes Away
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. Haryana Election Campaign Trail | In Pics
  4. Day In Pics: September 12, 2024
  5. 2 Trainee Army Officers Attacked, Their Female Friend Raped In MP's Indore; Rahul Gandhi Slams BJP
Entertainment News
  1. Kinds of Kindness Review: Yorgos Lanthimos Serves A Kinky, Twisted Triptych
  2. How the Women in Cinema Collective Began a Revolution in Malayalam Film Industry
  3. Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency Gets U/A Certificate By Censor Board With Cuts, Edits and Disclaimers
  4. “Seeing Hope Beyond Despair”: Kavitha Lankesh Pays A Fiery Tribute To Her Sister In Gauri
  5. Vaazhai Review: Mari Selvaraj’s Devastating Drama Is Half-Undone By Its Strained Beauty
US News
  1. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  2. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  3. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
  4. Carlsbad Caverns: How A Dropped Bag Of Cheetos Threatened A Delicate Ecosystem And What It Means For National Parks | Explained
  5. US Elections 2024: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Ready For First Face Off On Key Issues | What To Expect
World News
  1. Fear Of The 'Other' Dominates US Election Season
  2. Typhoon Yagi Kills Nearly 200 In Vietnam
  3. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  4. Alberto Fujimori, Former President Of Peru Convicted For Human Rights Abuses, Dies At 86
  5. Why Is Google's AI Model Facing European Union Scrutiny
Latest Stories
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Hit UN School; 6 UNRWA Workers, Indian-Origin Soldier Killed In West Bank| Top Points
  2. PM Modi Visits CJI Chandrachud's Residence For Ganpati Puja, Oppn Cries Foul; What Does Code Of Conduct For Judges Say?
  3. Pakistan Vs China Live Score Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: PAK 1-0 CHN, Q2—Abdul Rehman Goals!
  4. India 3-1 South Korea Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: IND Claim Fourth Straight Win To Reach Semi-Finals
  5. Centre Extends Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme To All Senior Citizens 70 Years & Above | Details
  6. Bridge Disasters’ Impact? Govt Mandates High-Tensile Stainless Steel In Bridge Construction
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 12, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. What’s Behind China’s Move To Train 3,000 Foreign Police Officers?