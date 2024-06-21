Navigating Volatile Markets While leveraging A Strong Economy Via Asset Class Diversification

Equity markets, too, have been on a roll in recent years. But on the valuation front, they are quite expensive, necessitating caution from investors. The Nifty 100 trades at 22.7 price earnings multiple (PE) and 4.1 times price to book (PB). Considering the data from NSE as of April 30, the Nifty Midcap 150 (PE:35.5 and PB: 4.85) and Nifty Small Cap 250 (PE:29 and PB: 4.1), it becomes clear that the valuation multiples are expensive. In fact, the market capitalization (BSE listed companies) to GDP ratio is 1.3 for FY24.