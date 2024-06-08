Narayanites Fulfil Dreams - Excel In NEET-UG 2024 Examinations

9 Narayanites secure All India Rank 1 with a perfect score of 720/720

Narayanites showcased their excellence yet again, 9 students secured All India Rank 1 in the Open category with a dream score of 720/720. Furthermore, adding to their streak of extraordinary performances, 26 Narayanites achieved 715 or above marks, 45 Narayanites scored 710 or above marks, and 105 Narayanites secured 700 or above marks out of 720 in the NEET-UG 2024 examinations.

Over the last 45 years, Narayana Educational Institutions have successfully set new benchmarks by securing top ranks in major competitive exams like NEET, JEE, UPSC, and Olympiads. These accomplishments are attributable to a well-refined system focusing on conceptual clarity, frequent practice tests, excellent pedagogy, a tech-enabled framework, and the Disha programme to address mental well-being. The institution is built around the needs of students while addressing their unique requirements to ensure students reach their full-potential.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pz0ILAeJCTA

Dr. P. Sindhura, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, congratulated the achievers and remarked, “The NEET-UG examination is one of the most competitive exams in India, with more than 24 lakh students appearing for the examination, which serves as the gateway to prestigious medical colleges in India. Narayana's approach empowers students with conceptual understanding, problem-solving skills, and motivates them to improve further through continuous evaluation and personalised feedback. The micro-schedule prepared by Narayana’s R&D team ensures that students have a structured time-table which optimises their study time efficiently, covering all essential topics thoroughly. Besides this, our periodic tests, error analysis and personalised feedback ensure the finest preparation for competitive exams like NEET”.