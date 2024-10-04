Hub4Business

Meri Shiksha: An Inspiring Journey From Vision To Impact

Meri Shiksha is a student-led online mentor program that empowers underprivileged students through education. Learn about their inspiring journey, innovative solutions, and impact.

Picture taken at the Sakshi NGO
Picture taken at the Sakshi NGO
info_icon

Meri Shiksha is a student-led online mentor program that aims to improve the learning opportunities available to students from underprivileged backgrounds. Meri Shiksha was founded in 2022 by Aanya Kataria, a 16 year old from Gurugram seeking to do her part. What started as a small effort with just one volunteer and three students has now grown exponentially. Today, Meri Shiksha supports over 100 students across four schools, with the help of 35 dedicated volunteers, all united by a common goal: empowering students through education.

Scaling Up Amidst Challenges

From the outset, Meri Shiksha’s team identified three major hurdles: making the initiative scalable, scarcity of resources, and ensuring the sustainability of the platform. “We knew we had to create a scalable model if we wanted to have a tangible impact,” Aanya said.

To achieve scalability, the team focused on building strong relationships with schools and nonprofits. They engaged directly with school principals, presenting Meri Shiksha’s model and showcasing its benefits through workshops and demo sessions. While the journey was not without its naysayers, she persevered, driven by a deep sense of conviction and commitment to the cause. Today, Meri Shiksha works with 4 NGO schools across Delhi NCR.

Innovative Solutions to Resource Scarcity

Adopting an online model allowed Meri Shiksha to reach more students and volunteers, but it also presented a new set of challenges, including the need for devices, internet connections, and educational resources. To overcome these obstacles, the team chose to prioritise learning in — English, Mathematics, and Science — creating their own content based off of the government curriculum’s requirements and organizing several campaigns along the way in order to supplement the resources available to students.

A notable achievement is the artificial intelligence-based software that Meri Shiksha’s team developed and integrated into their teaching methods, which allows students to translate any online resources from English to Hindi, provides audio transcription, and text-to-speech facilities for the same. This tool not only allows them to better understand concepts but can teach students entire topics, quiz them and make them independent learners.

In its latest endeavor, Meri Shiksha is conducting English Proficiency Workshops at the Parivartan School in Badshahpur village and is raising funds to provide the children from Badshahpur village with basic educational necessities. In addition to stationery, books, school bags and school uniforms, the team is curating a school library specifically suiting each child’s level of proficiency and comfort with English, to supplement their learning in the classroom with essential language-related skills.

Looking Towards The Future

Picture taken at the Sarvam Shakti Foundation
info_icon

Meri Shiksha has adopted this holistic approach to learning – access to quality resources, learning tools and encouraging mentors in order to catalyze the change. As Meri Shiksha continues to expand, it stands as a testament to the power of youth-driven initiatives. What began as a simple idea has now become a beacon of hope for many students, proving that with commitment and perseverance, real change is possible.

For more information about Meri Shiksha or to support their initiatives, visit Meri Shiksha’s website: www.merishikshas.org/

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. South Africa Vs West Indies Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits Complete Fifties; RSA-W - 110/0 (16 Overs)
  2. India U19 vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch
  3. Sharad Kumar Named New BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit Chief - Who Is He?
  4. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: UAE Choose To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: IRE Aim for Redemption Against RSA - Check Toss Update & Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Borussia Dortmund Pair Karim Adeyemi And Julien Duranville Sidelined In Double Injury Blow
  2. Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne To Skip UEFA Nations League Fixtures To Manage Workload
  3. UEFA Nations League: No More 'Copy And Paste' England Squads, Says Boss Lee Carsley
  4. MBSG Vs MSC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match
  5. FIFA Implements Interim Transfer Rules To Facilitate Player Moves For Upcoming Club World Cup
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Aryna Sabalenka Stunned By Karolina Muchova In Beijing Quarter-Finals
  2. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  3. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  4. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  5. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Viral Video Claims 188-Year-Old Man Found In Cave | Here's The Truth
  2. Haryana Assembly Election: Voting For All 90 Seats On Oct 5, Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Among Key Contenders
  3. Jaishankar To Visit Pak This Month, MEA Slams Country's 'Warm Welcome' For Zakir Naik
  4. Why Did Maharashtra DY Speaker Jump Into Safety Net At Mantralaya? | Brief History Of Quota Movement
  5. Dogra CM, NC's Options: Rumours Rule Valley Post Polls
Entertainment News
  1. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  2. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  3. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  4. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  5. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
US News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  5. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
World News
  1. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
  2. Hurricane Helene Kills Over 200
  3. Vietnam: 20 Zoo Tigers Die After Contracting Bird Flu
  4. In Rare Sermon Amid Tensions With Israel, Iran's Khamenei Says 'Muslim Nations Have Common Enemy'
  5. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
Latest Stories
  1. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  2. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 4, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  3. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  4. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
  5. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  6. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  7. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  8. Jammu And Kashmir Polls: What Was The Result Of 2014 J&K Assembly Elections