Meri Shiksha: An Inspiring Journey From Vision To Impact

Meri Shiksha is a student-led online mentor program that aims to improve the learning opportunities available to students from underprivileged backgrounds. Meri Shiksha was founded in 2022 by Aanya Kataria, a 16 year old from Gurugram seeking to do her part. What started as a small effort with just one volunteer and three students has now grown exponentially. Today, Meri Shiksha supports over 100 students across four schools, with the help of 35 dedicated volunteers, all united by a common goal: empowering students through education.