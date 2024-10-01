Megha Singh Nandiwal Honored With Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Award And Appointed National Vice President Of The World Human Rights Protection Commission

In a prestigious ceremony of honorary doctorate awards, Megha Singh Nandiwal, Vice President of Strategic Operations at Foundation AI, was honored with the highly esteemed Bharat Gaurav Ratna Shri Award. This national accolade, typically reserved for Union Ministers, Governors, and other prominent public figures, recognizes Megha’s extraordinary contributions to society and her transformative leadership in various fields. Her achievement is particularly historic, as she becomes the first individual outside the conventional categories to receive this honor, underscoring the profound impact of her visionary work.