Hub4Business

Manjunatha Sughaturu Krishnappa: Driving Oracle Autonomous Database Success

Manjunatha Sughaturu Krishnappa, a Senior Technical Leader at Oracle’s Customer Success Services (CSS), plays an essential role in helping organizations transition to and fully leverage Oracle Autonomous Database. Learn how he is helping organizations transition to and leverage this pioneering technology for data management.

Oracle
Manjunatha Sughaturu Krishnappa: Driving Oracle Autonomous Database Success
info_icon

In the fast-paced digital world, data management has become a cornerstone for businesses striving to maintain competitiveness. Oracle Autonomous Database is pioneering the future of data management by automating critical tasks that allow organizations to focus on innovation. Manjunatha Sughaturu Krishnappa, a Senior Technical Leader at Oracle’s Customer Success Services (CSS), plays an essential role in helping organizations transition to and fully leverage Oracle Autonomous Database.

With over a decade of experience at Oracle, Manjunatha combines his extensive expertise with his certification as an Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud Specialist. He has been instrumental in guiding organizations through the successful adoption and management of the technology. His leadership ensures that his team helps clients fully leverage the Autonomous Database, optimizing its performance and security to achieve impactful business outcomes.

Oracle Autonomous Database: Automation and Innovation

Oracle Autonomous Database revolutionizes data management by automating many of the complex tasks traditionally handled manually. It simplifies database operations, enhances security, and dynamically adjusts to changing demands, which reduces operational costs and frees up resources for innovation. By taking advantage of machine learning and AI, it ensures systems run smoothly with minimal human intervention, safeguarding data and maintaining high availability.

Leading Oracle Customer Success Services

Oracle’s Customer Success Services (CSS) is designed to help organizations achieve long-term success with Oracle technologies. CSS is fully integrated with Oracle’s product development teams, ensuring that clients receive expert guidance and support throughout their technology adoption journey. As a Senior Technical Leader, Manjunatha is responsible for helping clients successfully implement and manage Oracle Autonomous Database. His team works closely with clients to ensure that their databases are set up for optimal performance, scalability, and security.

"Our mission at CSS is to help businesses achieve sustained growth by maximizing their investment in Oracle technologies," says Manjunatha. He and his team collaborate with implementation partners to ensure that Oracle technologies are configured correctly and provide ongoing training and support to ensure continued success.

Oracle Autonomous Database
info_icon

Real-World Impact Across Industries

Oracle Autonomous Database is making a significant impact across various industries by enabling real-time data analysis and improving operational efficiency. From healthcare to finance and retail, organizations are utilizing the database to make informed decisions, enhance security, and streamline operations. Manjunatha highlights how it empowers businesses to tackle industry-specific challenges, whether it's improving patient outcomes, strengthening fraud detection, or optimizing supply chains. "Across all sectors, Oracle Autonomous Database allows organizations to adapt to changing demands, maintain security, and drive innovation in a highly competitive environment," he explains.

Ensuring Data Security

Data security remains a top priority for businesses globally, and Oracle Autonomous Database is designed to address this concern. With built-in security features that continuously monitor and protect data from vulnerabilities, the system ensures that businesses can operate with confidence.

Future of Autonomous Data Management

As organizations continue to embrace data-driven decision-making, Oracle Autonomous Database is poised to become a fundamental technology in modern data management. Its ability to manage complex workloads autonomously makes it an indispensable tool for businesses looking to scale efficiently while reducing operational costs.

"With Oracle Autonomous Database, businesses can reduce operational overhead, enhance security, and scale seamlessly. It’s an exciting time to be part of this revolution," says Manjunatha.

Manjunatha Sughaturu Krishnappa’s role in driving the adoption of Oracle Autonomous Database across various industries ensures that clients can achieve their business goals while fully leveraging the capabilities of Oracle’s autonomous data management technology. His leadership within Oracle CSS has been instrumental in helping clients maximize the value of their cloud investment and secure their data for the future.

“The statements and opinions expressed here are my own and do not necessarily represent those of Oracle Corporation.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  2. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  3. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
Football News
  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 1: Five Matches To Watch Out For
  2. Parma Vs Udinese, Serie A: Mandela Keita Sent Off Early As Opponents Stage Comeback
  3. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
  4. Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban
  5. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Vs South Korea LIVE Score, Third-place Hockey Play-off Asian Champions Trophy: PAK Desperate For Penalty Corner, But KOR’s Defense Holds Firm
  2. India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final
  3. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  4. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  5. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. AAP Names Atishi As New Delhi CM After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign
  2. Day In Pics: September 17, 2024
  3. 'Unacceptable': India Reacts To New York BAPS Temple Vandalism | A Look At Past Incidents
  4. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  5. AAP Names Atishi As Delhi Chief Minister After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  2. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  3. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  4. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  5. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
World News
  1. Gaza War: Israel Revises War Goals As Hezbollah, Houthis Step Up Attacks | Top Points
  2. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  3. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
  4. US Military Completes Withdrawal From Junta-Ruled Niger
  5. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Doctor Case: SC Directs Wikipedia To Remove Name And Photo Of Victim | The Case So Far
  2. AAP Names Atishi As Delhi Chief Minister After Arvind Kejriwal Offers To Resign
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav