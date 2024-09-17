Manjunatha Sughaturu Krishnappa: Driving Oracle Autonomous Database Success

As organizations continue to embrace data-driven decision-making, Oracle Autonomous Database is poised to become a fundamental technology in modern data management. Its ability to manage complex workloads autonomously makes it an indispensable tool for businesses looking to scale efficiently while reducing operational costs.



"With Oracle Autonomous Database, businesses can reduce operational overhead, enhance security, and scale seamlessly. It’s an exciting time to be part of this revolution," says Manjunatha.



Manjunatha Sughaturu Krishnappa’s role in driving the adoption of Oracle Autonomous Database across various industries ensures that clients can achieve their business goals while fully leveraging the capabilities of Oracle’s autonomous data management technology. His leadership within Oracle CSS has been instrumental in helping clients maximize the value of their cloud investment and secure their data for the future.



