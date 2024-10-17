Hub4Business

Launching Infinium Crimson Crest: An Astounding Living In The Heart Of Coimbatore

In a significant development for real estate, Infinium Developers has officially unveiled Crimson Crest, a stunning collection of premium apartments in Peelamedu that aims to redefine upscale living.

Launching Infinium Crimson Crest
Launching Infinium Crimson Crest
info_icon

In a significant development for real estate, Infinium Developers has officially unveiled Crimson Crest, a stunning collection of premium apartments in Peelamedu that aims to redefine upscale living. This ambitious project, set in one of the city’s most desirable locations, features an impressive assortment of over 40 high-end amenities alongside a sprawling 15,000-sq. ft. clubhouse. With a thoughtful design that incorporates 50% open space, Crimson Crest offers a serene oasis for urban dwellers seeking an upscale lifestyle.

Experience the Best in Crimson Crest

Imagine waking up in a spacious, meticulously designed apartment that is both a sanctuary and a statement of astounding lifestyle Crimson Crest presents 130 exquisitely crafted residences, available in 2 and 3-BHK configurations, ranging from 1,171 to 1,520 square feet. Nestled within 1.50 acres of lush greenery, these homes are thoughtfully designed to maximize ventilation and natural light. The centerpiece of this luxury project is the expansive 15,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, which offers a wealth of lifestyle amenities including a swimming pool, indoor and outdoor gyms, a mini theatre, and a yoga deck, among others. Each apartment has been outfitted with top-tier brands for flooring, electrical fittings, and plumbing, ensuring that both aesthetics and functionality are seamlessly integrated. Moreover, the project features a vehicle-free podium, 100% Vastu-compliant designs, and a layout that emphasizes peaceful living, making it a standout choice for those who value tranquility amid city life.

Exceptional Homes

Crimson Crest epitomizes fine living, where stunning architecture meets refined elegance. The apartments are designed to provide an exceptional living experience, featuring high-end specifications and offering a sense of privacy with minimal shared walls. Residents can enjoy private, quiet homes that maintain separation between units, enhancing the overall living experience.

Elevate Your Lifestyle

The 15,000-square-foot clubhouse at Crimson Crest is a hallmark of the project, boasting an impressive array of lifestyle amenities. Residents will benefit from secure, gated community living enhanced by multi-tier security and round-the-clock services. The vehicle-free podium offers elegant views and abundant green spaces, allowing residents to immerse themselves in nature without sacrificing comfort.

Vastu-Compliant Homes for Harmony

At Crimson Crest, every aspect of the master plan has been designed with care, prioritizing natural light, ventilation, and privacy. The project dedicates 50% of its land area to open spaces, allowing for a balanced environment. Each apartment features meticulously planned layouts, including east and north-facing entrances, southwest master bedrooms, and east-facing kitchen hobs, ensuring a harmonious living experience by Vastu principles.

Premium Features and Uncompromising Quality

Crimson Crest sets a new benchmark for quality in premium living. Residents can expect superior vitrified tile finishes, premium CP and sanitary fittings from renowned brands like American Standard and Grohe, and UPVC windows paired with toughened glass for durability and aesthetics. Additionally, all homes are equipped with AC and DTH TV points in the living and master bedrooms, ensuring comfort and convenience. The project also features pest-free SS gratings in bathrooms and kitchens, power backup for common areas and residences, and advanced water and sewage treatment systems.

Exceptional Amenities for an Astounding Lifestyle

Living at Crimson Crest means having access to world-class amenities designed to enhance daily life. Outside, residents can enjoy a large swimming pool, kids’ pool, badminton court, and dedicated areas for football, cricket, and outdoor workouts. The property also features a yoga deck and a children’s play area, ideal for families. Indoors, a state-of-the-art gym and a games room offer residents opportunities to stay active and entertained, while the mini theatre provides a space for movie nights. Elegant venues for social and business gatherings, including a party hall and business center, further complement the lifestyle offered.

Security and convenience are paramount at Crimson Crest, with 24/7 surveillance and intercom facilities ensuring residents feel safe and connected. The project also promotes sustainability with rainwater harvesting and efficient waste management systems, all while providing app-based access controls for seamless entry and exit.

Strategic Location for Unparalleled Convenience

The prime location of Crimson Crest adds to its appeal, offering unmatched connectivity and convenience. Situated just two minutes from TIDEL Park off Avinashi Road, Peelamedu residents will find themselves mere minutes away from Coimbatore International Airport, KMCH, and Broadway Cinemas. Top educational institutions like GRG, Suguna Pips, and PSG College are all within a short drive, as are reputed hospitals such as KMCH and Aravind Eye Hospital. Additionally, entertainment hubs like Broadway Megaplex and Fun Republic Mall are conveniently close, ensuring that residents have everything they need within reach.

Trusted Developer

Infinium Developers, with over 15 years of expertise in the real estate sector, is known for its commitment to quality and timely delivery. Having successfully delivered more than 1.5 million square feet of residential projects that house over 1,000 families, the firm prides itself on creating sustainable living spaces that harmonize with nature.

Invest Smart

Crimson Crest presents a lucrative opportunity for investors. With its luxurious offerings and strategic location in a rapidly developing neighborhood, the project promises significant returns on investment. Priced attractively at Rs. 5,999 per square foot, this project represents a rare opportunity in the market.

Conclusion

With the launch of Crimson Crest, Infinium Developers has set a new standard for astounding living in Coimbatore. Combining convenience, and opulence, this project invites residents to experience an elevated lifestyle. For those interested in making Crimson Crest their home, you can visit our website www.infiniumrealty.com or reach us at +91 97870 10000 or e-mail at Sales@infiniumrealty.com . Elevate your expectations and discover an unmatchable lifestyle today.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Shine In Field, NZ-W At 81/3 After 13 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  4. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test Day 3 Data Debrief: Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan Restores India Hope
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Roshan's Sweet Strike Puts BFC 1-0 Ahead At Half-Time
  2. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  3. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  4. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
  5. Trent Alexander-Arnold At Liverpool: Homegrown Hero Initially Found Anfield Role 'Intimidating'
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  5. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  2. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  3. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  4. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
  5. Bittersweet Symphony: The Legacy of Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3