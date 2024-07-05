Interview With Mr. Sandiip Porwal: Insights On Training And Development In Digital Marketing

One success story that stands out is from a training session I conducted for college students about to step into the professional world. These students were eager but uncertain about the real aspects of digital marketing and what to expect on the job. Through a comprehensive program, I taught them practical applications of SEO, Google Ads, Social Media Marketing, and Data analysis. I emphasised the importance of continuous learning and upskilling. Following the training, many students reported securing internships and entry-level positions with top companies, armed with the confidence and knowledge they gained. One student, in particular, credited the training for helping them land a coveted role as a digital marketing analyst at a leading firm.



Q4) What is your approach to simplifying complex digital marketing concepts for beginners?



My approach to simplifying complex digital marketing concepts involves using real-life examples and actual platforms. Instead of relying solely on theory, I demonstrate how these concepts are applied in real-world scenarios. For instance, when teaching SEO, I show students how to use tools like Google Analytics to track and analyse data to make decisions. By using actual social media platforms and live campaigns, students can see firsthand how strategies are implemented and results are measured. When talking about Google ads, I open the console and show the students how the platform serves its purpose for the marketers. This practical, hands-on method makes it easier for beginners to grasp intricate concepts and understand their real-world applications.