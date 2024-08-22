Infinium Central16: Coimbatore's Latest Luxury Villa Project With A Mediterranean Flair

Infinium Central 16 features 16 expansive 4 BHK villas, providing a variety of options for those seeking luxury homes or independent houses in Coimbatore. Each villa boasts three car parking spaces, a private landscaped deck extending from the dining/living area, and ample natural light and ventilation. Designed to be Vaastu compliant, these villas also offer modern amenities such as a private home theatre provision, a maid’s room with an attached toilet, and spacious master bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes. The community includes an exclusive clubhouse with amenities like a party hall, indoor gym, and games room. Residents benefit from 24*7 surveillance, app-based entry/exit controls, and well-lit common areas, ensuring both security and convenience.