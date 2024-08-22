Hub4Business

Infinium Central16: Coimbatore's Latest Luxury Villa Project With A Mediterranean Flair

Discover Infinium Central 16, Coimbatore's latest luxury villa project with a Mediterranean flair. Explore 16 expansive 4 BHK villas with modern amenities, sustainable features, and a range of luxury options. Learn more about this aspirational and eco-friendly community.

Infinium Central16
Infinium Central16
info_icon

Coimbatore recently embraced a touch of Mediterranean sophistication with the launch of Infinium Central 16 by Infinium Developers, a forward-thinking name in real estate. This latest project, situated on the historic grounds of the former Central Studios – Tamil Nadu’s first studio and a renowned cinema destination – offers a blend of cultural heritage and modern luxury. Located just two minutes from Trichy Road, Infinium Central 16 is easily accessible from major schools, colleges, hospitals, and shopping centers.

Infinium Central 16 features 16 expansive 4 BHK villas, providing a variety of options for those seeking luxury homes or independent houses in Coimbatore. Each villa boasts three car parking spaces, a private landscaped deck extending from the dining/living area, and ample natural light and ventilation. Designed to be Vaastu compliant, these villas also offer modern amenities such as a private home theatre provision, a maid’s room with an attached toilet, and spacious master bedrooms with walk-in wardrobes. The community includes an exclusive clubhouse with amenities like a party hall, indoor gym, and games room. Residents benefit from 24*7 surveillance, app-based entry/exit controls, and well-lit common areas, ensuring both security and convenience.

Covering 1.42 acres of prime land, Infinium Central 16 is more than just a villa project – it’s a haven of space and tranquillity. Whether you’re searching for an individual villa or an independent house in Coimbatore, Infinium Central 16 caters to diverse preferences with its range of luxury options.

The community offers an array of amenities designed to enhance resident lifestyles, including a party hall, an indoor gym, and a games room. Thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces feature a beautifully landscaped area with an aroma garden, a barbeque station, and well-defined driveways. With rainwater collection systems, an underground sump with a water-softening plant, and solar water heaters for every house, the development also places a strong emphasis on sustainability. Ensuring a safe and environmentally friendly atmosphere, comprehensive security measures include app-based entry/exit controls, intercom facilities, and CCTV surveillance that is available around the clock.

About Infinium Developers:

The goal of Infinium Developers is to completely change the Coimbatore real estate market. Infinium doesn't just build houses; it crafts classic residences that improve lives by offering lively, eco-friendly interiors. Infinium is a contemporary construction company that

specializes in creating everything from vibrant commercial spaces and state-of-the-art IT parks to comfortable residential neighborhoods.

With a focus on aspirational and sustainable living, Infinium's design philosophy combines traditional Mediterranean charm with modern amenities. Every aspect of Infinium's initiatives benefits from the vast experience of its team of visionaries and professionals, from initial concept and design to marketing and legal issues.

Home seekers interested in villas or individual houses in Coimbatore can find more information on the Infinium Central16 website - https://infiniumrealty.com/

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Register Tons Against BAN In Rawalpindi
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  3. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
  4. ENG Vs SL, 1st Test: England Take Charge After Skittling Sri Lanka For 236 Runs - In Pics
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara: India Test Specialist Relieved After Sussex Sign Hughes For 2025 Season
Football News
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
  3. Premier League: Martinez Eyes Trophy With Aston Villa After Contract Renewal
  4. Young Boys 3-2 Galatasaray: Swiss Side Take Slender First-leg Lead In Champions League Play-Off Tie
  5. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, Durand Cup 2024 Quarterfinal 3: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  2. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  3. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  4. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
  5. 'No Fault Found': Jannik Sinner Cleared After Twice Testing Positive For Banned Substance
Hockey News
  1. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  2. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  3. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  4. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com
  5. Paris Olympics: Hockey India Retires PR Sreejesh's Iconic No 16 Jersey; Named As Jr. Team Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Extremely Disturbing', Says SC On Autopsy Timing, CBI Questions FIR Filing
  2. Budget 2024-25: Misses The Mark on Employment, Social Welfare And Marginalised Communities Amidst Unprecedented Needs
  3. Man Collapses Due To Cardiac Arrest At Delhi Airport, CISF Officer's Quick CPR Saves Him | On Cam
  4. Kolkata Rape Outrage: Revisiting Hathras, Budaun And Sambhal
  5. Tripura: 10 Dead In Flood, Landslides; Over 32,000 People Moved To Safety
Entertainment News
  1. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  2. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  3. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  4. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
  5. 'It's A Relief': Abhishek Banerjee On Playing Negative Characters
US News
  1. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  2. iPhone 16 Rumored To Enhance Action Button Customization With New iOS 18 Features | Details Inside
  3. McDonald's Brings Yu-Gi-Oh x Hello Kitty Happy Meal Toys To The US | How To Collect All 9 Of Them!
  4. Taylor Swift Confirms Long-Due Rumor, Teases Suspected Easter Eggs In 'I Can Do It With A Broken Heart' Video
  5. Royal Caribbean Unveils New Icon Class Ship ‘Star Of The Seas’, Set To Debut In 2025
World News
  1. What The Women Of Bangladesh Fought For
  2. Six-Year-Old Vietnamese Boy, Lost In Deep Forest For 5 Days, Found Alive
  3. Russia: Drone Attacks On Military Facility In Southern Region Spark Fire
  4. Japan: Robot's Attempt To Get Nuclear Fuel Sample Of Damaged Fukushima Daiichi Reactor Suspended
  5. Canada: 2 Major Freight Railroads Come To Full Stop Without New Labour Contracts
Latest Stories
  1. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 1M Subscribers In 90 Minutes
  2. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
  3. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Key Congress Poll Meet, Statehood Restoration Push
  4. ‘Might Drop Nuclear Bomb On India’: British YouTuber Miles Routledge Faces Backlash Over Racist Remarks
  5. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Rizwan-Shakeel Register Tons Against BAN In Rawalpindi
  6. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Delhi-NCR: Auto-Taxi Drivers On Strike Today And Tomorrow | Know Why
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: 'Extremely Disturbing', Says SC On Autopsy Timing, CBI Questions FIR Filing