Financial Literacy In The Digital Age: Dion Coopwood’s Vision For Credit Education In America

Financial literacy has become a must due to the empowering change it can bring about in a person’s life. From being financially independent to realizing one’s dreams that lack of money could hamper, a good credit score is a relief. Dion Coopwood, a financial literacy educator empowers individuals to call the shots regarding their own money.
Coopwood founded M2Phenom, a company that undertakes financial literacy programs and empowers individuals for wealth generation. Consumers are educated about concepts related to personal and business credit and are encouraged to pursue the life they’ve dreamed of. The company’s strength is its affordability and ease of use, factors that usually do not resonate with finance. The company recently launched its AI-powered software Metro2 Credit AI which promises to revolutionize the process of credit improvement.
“The Metro2 Credit AI harnesses the power of the Original Metro2 Compliance methods ensuring an ethical approach to wealth generation,” says Coopwood “Our processes are transparent every step of the way and adhere to total compliance”
The software also empowers its users to build businesses around credit repair. Credit reports are customized according to a user’s requirements by harnessing the DLAAI technology which helps in generating highly efficient dispute letters.
“At Metro2Phenom, we not only provide our users with basic financial know-how but also help them carve success stories of their own,” adds Coopwood “Ours is an ever-growing community of users who have successfully added to their wealth to support their dreams”
Today, M2Phenom has over 17,000 mentees living across the United States. The company, under Coopwood’s leadership, has enabled users to remove items such as student loans, repossessions, collections, and bankruptcies from their credit reports by using Metro2 Compliance. Users feel financially empowered and capable of handling their finances owing to the company’s transparent and ethical practices. The company’s vision has successfully changed the lives of many.