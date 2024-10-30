Financial Literacy In The Digital Age: Dion Coopwood’s Vision For Credit Education In America

Coopwood founded M2Phenom, a company that undertakes financial literacy programs and empowers individuals for wealth generation. Consumers are educated about concepts related to personal and business credit and are encouraged to pursue the life they’ve dreamed of. The company’s strength is its affordability and ease of use, factors that usually do not resonate with finance. The company recently launched its AI-powered software Metro2 Credit AI which promises to revolutionize the process of credit improvement.