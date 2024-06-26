‘Equip Yourself With Digital Skills; Aspire To Create, Not Just Seek Jobs’

Online education is here to stay and will grow as technology improves and becomes accessible to all. It benefits fields like arts, humanities, social sciences, commerce, computer applications, management etc. but for practical subjects like engineering, agriculture, physical sciences, medical sciences, etc., in-person education remain essential due to hands-on components. We were the first in the country to introduce Online Education in 2002, 20 years ago. While twenty years is a relatively short period for an education system to mature, we have strong faith in the future of online education, both in India and globally. Though it will take time to reach its full potential, online education is poised to grow significantly and may even surpass traditional education in the years to come.