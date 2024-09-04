Empowering Change: Freedom Food Alliance Takes On Global Food Industry Misinformation

The Freedom Food Alliance was founded in response to the rampant spread of misinformation and disinformation about nutrition, particularly surrounding plant-based diets. Misinformation, which is spread without malicious intent, and disinformation, which is deliberately deceptive, both contribute to public confusion and poor health choices. This is particularly dangerous in a country like India, where traditional diets are already rich in plant-based foods, but where Western influence and misinformation could lead to a shift towards less sustainable and less healthy eating habits.