Data As Capital: The Crucial Role Of Governance In Harnessing Information For Corporate Value In AI era

The CXOs can be particularly interested in the parallel evolution of data governance and corporate governance in organizations about the value preservation and sustainability of organizations in generating long-term value. Formalizing data management through data governance can increase transparency, accountability, responsibility, independence, integrity and fairness when implementing corporate governance of data. The alignment of the four constructs of structure, process, accountability, and critical performance of an inter-organizational data governance domain to corporate governance principles creates a well-governed data ecosystem. An internal corporate data governance mechanism can be the quality of data used for financial reporting on manager compensation as an internal governance mechanism and the corporate takeover market as an external governance mechanism, which makes data governance influence firms' performance. As the data governance function is formalized, a structured framework is published to assess and improve data management practices. The critical dimensions that can be included in active management are data integration and interoperability, data architecture and modelling, data operations and platforms, data privacy and security, data quality and master data management, metadata and data catalogues, data analytics and business intelligence, and data literacy. It's essential to prioritize specific dimensions to get things done efficiently. After all, we all have limited time and resources.