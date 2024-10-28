Creative Assessment With A New Vision: Darshit Thakkar’s Revolutionary “Pathways” Project

What are the biggest criticisms faced by any institution with regard to the evaluation of its students? It is how to try and evaluate students in both curricular activities and out-of-the-classroom involvement. Following the educational journeys of learners using traditional methods tends to be very restrictive as such as most of the existing approaches are compartmentalized. This is where Darshit Thakkar’s “Pathways” project comes in, changing the way educational institutions conduct assessments on their students. In less than a year, over 100 universities have adopted the platform developing it into one of the most powerful advancements in academic evaluation and transformation.