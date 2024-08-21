Celebrating 20 Years Of Brilliance: Moi Moi Fine Jewellery's Moissanite Journey



Two Decades of Milestones

As Moi Moi Fine Jewellery marks its 20th anniversary, the brand reflects on the key milestones that have defined its journey:

2004: The inception of Moi Moi Fine Jewellery, introducing moissanite to the Australian market with the opening of its first store in Sydney's Queen Victoria Building (QVB).

2009: Expansion of the brand's offerings with the launch of the first collection of Pink Lab-Grown Diamonds, complementing the existing moissanite range.

2016: Introduction of SUPERNOVA Moissanite, a groundbreaking innovation that set new standards for brilliance and quality in moissanite engagement rings.

2019: Continued innovation with the launch of Australia’s first range of lab-grown diamond jewellery, broadening Moi Moi's commitment to ethical luxury.

2020: Amid the challenges of the global pandemic, Moi Moi adapted by offering Home Try-Ons and virtual consultations, ensuring customers could continue exploring moissanite engagement rings from home.

2022: Opening of the Melbourne flagship store on Collins Street, showcasing an extensive collection of moissanite engagement rings Melbourne based and other fine jewellery.

2023: Celebration of the 20th anniversary with a special commemorative collection that honors Moi Moi's legacy and future aspirations.

Commitment to Ethical and Sustainable Practices

At the core of Moi Moi’s success is its unwavering dedication to ethical and sustainable practices. By focusing on moissanite, Moi Moi addresses the environmental and social challenges associated with traditional diamond mining. Moissanite, being lab-created, avoids the environmental degradation and human rights issues that often accompany the extraction of natural diamonds.

Moi Moi's ethical commitment extends throughout its entire supply chain, ensuring that every Moi Moi engagement rings is crafted with the highest standards of integrity. This approach has garnered the loyalty of customers who appreciate jewellery that is not only beautiful but also responsible.

Looking to the Future

As Moi Moi Fine Jewellery looks to the future, it remains committed to its founding principles of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The brand continues to explore new technologies and materials that align with its vision of ethical luxury. Reflecting on the brand’s 20-year journey, Managing Director Lauren Sommer says, "Celebrating two decades of success is a tribute to the dedication of our team and the support of our customers. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what fine jewellery can be, with moissanite leading the way."