Celebrating 20 Years Of Brilliance: Moi Moi Fine Jewellery's Moissanite Journey

This year, Moi Moi Fine Jewellery, a leader in the Australian jewellery market, proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary. Specializing in moissanite jewellery, Moi Moi has redefined elegance and ethical luxury, providing customers with stunning and sustainable alternatives to traditional gemstones, especially in the realm of engagement rings.
A Visionary Beginning and Lasting Impact
In 2004, sisters Lauren Sommer and Alana Weirick embarked on a mission to transform the jewellery industry with the launch of Moi Moi Fine Jewellery. Their goal was simple yet profound: to introduce Australians to the brilliance of moissanite, a gemstone that rivals diamonds in sparkle and beauty, while offering a more ethical choice. The brand name "Moi Moi" itself became a symbol of this commitment to elegance, sustainability, and innovation.
From the outset, Moi Moi dedicated itself to creating breathtaking moissanite engagement rings, giving couples the opportunity to choose a gem that not only dazzles but also reflects their values. Over the years, these rings have become a preferred choice for those seeking ethical luxury without compromising on quality or beauty.
The Ascendancy of Moissanite in Engagement Rings
Moissanite has gained a significant following in the jewellery world, particularly for engagement rings, due to its incredible brilliance and affordability. With a refractive index higher than diamonds, moissanite delivers an extraordinary sparkle that captivates and enchants. Unlike traditional diamonds, moissanite is lab-created, which ensures that each gem is free from the environmental and ethical issues associated with mining.
Moi Moi has been at the forefront of this movement, educating customers about moissanite's unique properties and advantages. By offering a stunning range of Moi Moi moissanite engagement rings, Moi Moi has helped to shift consumer preferences towards more sustainable and responsible jewellery choices.
Two Decades of Milestones
As Moi Moi Fine Jewellery marks its 20th anniversary, the brand reflects on the key milestones that have defined its journey:
2004: The inception of Moi Moi Fine Jewellery, introducing moissanite to the Australian market with the opening of its first store in Sydney's Queen Victoria Building (QVB).
2009: Expansion of the brand's offerings with the launch of the first collection of Pink Lab-Grown Diamonds, complementing the existing moissanite range.
2016: Introduction of SUPERNOVA Moissanite, a groundbreaking innovation that set new standards for brilliance and quality in moissanite engagement rings.
2019: Continued innovation with the launch of Australia’s first range of lab-grown diamond jewellery, broadening Moi Moi's commitment to ethical luxury.
2020: Amid the challenges of the global pandemic, Moi Moi adapted by offering Home Try-Ons and virtual consultations, ensuring customers could continue exploring moissanite engagement rings from home.
2022: Opening of the Melbourne flagship store on Collins Street, showcasing an extensive collection of moissanite engagement rings Melbourne based and other fine jewellery.
2023: Celebration of the 20th anniversary with a special commemorative collection that honors Moi Moi's legacy and future aspirations.
Commitment to Ethical and Sustainable Practices
At the core of Moi Moi’s success is its unwavering dedication to ethical and sustainable practices. By focusing on moissanite, Moi Moi addresses the environmental and social challenges associated with traditional diamond mining. Moissanite, being lab-created, avoids the environmental degradation and human rights issues that often accompany the extraction of natural diamonds.
Moi Moi's ethical commitment extends throughout its entire supply chain, ensuring that every Moi Moi engagement rings is crafted with the highest standards of integrity. This approach has garnered the loyalty of customers who appreciate jewellery that is not only beautiful but also responsible.
Looking to the Future
As Moi Moi Fine Jewellery looks to the future, it remains committed to its founding principles of innovation, sustainability, and excellence. The brand continues to explore new technologies and materials that align with its vision of ethical luxury. Reflecting on the brand’s 20-year journey, Managing Director Lauren Sommer says, "Celebrating two decades of success is a tribute to the dedication of our team and the support of our customers. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what fine jewellery can be, with moissanite leading the way."
About Moi Moi Fine Jewellery
Moi Moi Fine Jewellery is Australia’s premier retailer of moissanite jewellery. Founded in 2004 by sisters Lauren Sommer and Alana Weirick, the brand is known for its exquisite, ethical, and affordable pieces. With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, Moi Moi continues to set new industry standards, offering customers moissanite engagement rings that are as stunning as they are responsible.