Burnett Homeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 2 At Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab

Burj Al Arab of Dubai will be a witness to the world of homoeopathy on July 14. On this prestigious occasion, many homoeopathic doctors from India and abroad will gather here. Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited is organizing World Homoeopathy Summit-2 this time in Burj Al Arab, Dubai. In this 'World Health Summit', experts from all over the world related to homoeopathy will gather. In World Health Summit-2, homoeopathic doctors from many states of India as well as from more than 25 countries will be honored. The flag of the Indian homoeopathy world will fly high in Dubai.