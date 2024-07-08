Hub4Business

Burnett Homeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 2 At Dubai's Iconic Burj Al Arab

Burnet Homeopathy Private Limited is the largest chain of homoeopathic clinics.

Burnett Homeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 2
info_icon

Burj Al Arab of Dubai will be a witness to the world of homoeopathy on July 14. On this prestigious occasion, many homoeopathic doctors from India and abroad will gather here. Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited is organizing World Homoeopathy Summit-2 this time in Burj Al Arab, Dubai. In this 'World Health Summit', experts from all over the world related to homoeopathy will gather. In World Health Summit-2, homoeopathic doctors from many states of India as well as from more than 25 countries will be honored. The flag of the Indian homoeopathy world will fly high in Dubai.

Celebrities like India's famous young poet Kumar Vishwas, film world star Anupam Kher, MP, and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan will participate in this summit. Along with this, famous personalities from the sports world, former cricketers Chris Gayle, Sanath Jayasuriya, and Jonty Rhodes will also participate. The foundation of Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited was laid by Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, a resident of Kalyanpur village in Munger district of Bihar. Dr. Nitish, who started his career as a homoeopathy doctor, has built Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited based on his quality. Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey has traveled the journey from the medical profession to the Managing Director of Burnett Homeopathy Private Limited with hard work and the love and blessings of the people.

Dr. Nitish Dubey's nature is his identity. For the second time after 2022, such a big program is going to be held in the world of homoeopathy. Dr. Nitish Dubey says that homoeopathy is the spirituality of India and the science of Germany. He believes that India is going to become a world leader in homoeopathy.

Burnet Homeopathy Private Limited is the largest chain of homoeopathic clinics. Dr. Nitish started his first full-fledged homoeopathic clinic in 2000. Gradually, his successful treatment stories began attracting attention, and people from different parts of India flocked to get treatment. Due to the high demand for his treatment, apart from Kalyanpur, Jamalpur, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Patna in Bihar, he expanded the treatment to various parts of India including Delhi, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh. Championing access to quality homoeopathy methods, Dr. Nitish Dubey is credited with popularizing Indian homoeopathy on the international platform.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, the country's renowned homeopath and managing director of Burnett Homeopathic Private Limited, presented his views at the UK-India Business Conference-2022 in the London Parliament in September 2022. Dr. Dubey was specially invited to this. The conference was held on 15 September under the chairmanship of Lord Waverley, a member of the British Parliament. Earlier also, Dr. Dubey has lectured at business meets in many countries including Germany. He was also invited to the Europe India Centre for Business and Industry (EICBI).

World Homoeopathy Day, celebrated every year on 10th April, is a day dedicated to acknowledging the importance of homoeopathy in healthcare and its contribution to holistic well-being. In today's age, homoeopathy as a system of medicine is gaining importance, and Dr. Nitish Dubey is making invaluable contributions in this field through his company, Burnett Homoeopathy.

Dr. Nitish Dubey's vision transcends boundaries, as he aims to redefine the field of home remedies globally. With over 100 research papers to his name and over two decades of experience, he remains a beacon of excellence in the field of holistic spiritual healing.

Through his prestigious organizations, Burnett Homeopathy Pvt. Ltd. and Hari Om Clinic, Dr. Dubey has organized World Homoeopathy Day across India. These institutes not only provide excellent healthcare but also serve as centers for continuous research and innovation.

Dr Nitish Dubey's legacy of excellence is reflected in his leadership at Hariom Homeo, where expertise meets compassionate care. With a team of dedicated doctors, he continues to invigorate and spread hope for a healthier tomorrow.

Dr. Nitish Dubey's visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the principles of homoeopathy have ushered in a new era in the field of medicine. As we celebrate World Homoeopathy Day, we must remember his extraordinary contribution and uphold his commitment to the principles of homoeopathy.

The next World Homoeopathy Summit will be held in June at Burj Al Arab, Dubai, the only seven-star hotel in the world. Last year, it was held at JW Marques, Dubai, which is also known as the world's tallest hotel. And earlier too, great legends like Nitin Gadkari and Kapil Dev attended the event organized by Burnett Homoeopathy.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024: Finn Allen, Matthew Short Star As SFU Beat LAKR By Six Wickets
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  3. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Maiden Ton Helps India Beat Zimbabwe By 100 Runs - In Pics
  5. T20 World Cup: Die-Hard Indian Cricket Fans Chartered Flights To Chase Every Match
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  2. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  3. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  4. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  5. UEFA Euro 2024: Gary Neville Says England Have Tournament Know-How, But Warns Netherlands A Step Up
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing Begins, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  2. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain; Congress Slams PM's Russia Trip
  3. Mumbai Rains: 50 Flights Cancelled, 27 Diverted After Runway Ops Suspended
  4. GPAT Result 2024 Declared on natboard.edu.in, 3 Questions From Final Answer Key | How To Check GPAT Rank
  5. Menstrual Pain Leave For Women: Supreme Court Asks Centre To Frame Model Policy
Entertainment News
  1. Karan Johar Reveals He Once Passed Comment About His Son Yash's Weight Gain And Apologised To Him
  2. 'Vincenzo' Star Song Joong Ki Confirms He And Wife Katy Louise Saunders Are Expecting Second Child
  3. Karan Johar Reveals His Kids Have Started Asking Questions About Their Mother: Being A Parent Is Never Easy
  4. Here's Why Sudha Kongara And Akshay Kumar Didn't Get Along Initially While Filming 'Sarfira'
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
US News
  1. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  2. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  3. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  4. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  5. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
World News
  1. Russia Fires Missile Barrage Towards Ukraine, Children Hospital In Kyiv Hit: Report
  2. From Locusts To Mealworms: Singapore Food Agency Approves 16 Insects For Human Consumption
  3. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain; Congress Slams PM's Russia Trip
  4. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  5. Destruction Of Gaza Likely Pushed Hamas To Soften Ceasefire Demands, Officials Say
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing LIVE: NEET UG Hearing Begins, Re-Test Pleas To Be Heard First
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain; Congress Slams PM's Russia Trip