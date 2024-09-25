BruntWork Responds To FINRA Cybersecurity Warning, Strengthens Outsourcing Security

BruntWork has also invested heavily in cybersecurity awareness training for its employees. As human error remains one of the leading causes of data breaches, Ong and his team have implemented regular training sessions that focus on recognizing phishing emails, avoiding social engineering tactics, and responding to potential security incidents. "We’ve trained our teams to be vigilant in spotting email scams and other attempts to compromise our systems," Ong explains. "Cybercriminals are constantly refining their tactics, and our staff needs to be one step ahead."