Bringing The World Home: India's Educational Paradigm Shift - Dr. Ashwin Fernandes

Students are also concerned about the costs of attending a university: 58% of Indian students looking to study abroad say that affordable tuition fees are most important when choosing a course (QS International Student Survey 2024). While the University of Southampton states that tuition fees for the international branch campus in India are anticipated to cost around 60% of the fee at the flagship UK campus, many students will still perceive it to be a premium cost university. This raises the question of accessibility and whether the students who can afford to study at more expensive institutions will be able to benefit.