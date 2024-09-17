Bringing The World Home: India's Educational Paradigm Shift - Dr. Ashwin Fernandes

For years, India has witnessed an expansionary movement of students pursuing higher education abroad, with over 1.3 million students leaving the country to study overseas in 2022 alone – mostly to the US, UK, Australia, and Canada. This contributed to an outflow of US$47 billion, a figure projected to reach US$70 billion by 2025. To remain competitive on the global stage, India must explore strategies that address the growing demand for quality education at home while becoming a destination for global academic excellence.
Enhancing the presence of foreign universities in India will bring a change to the current curriculum and enhance research facilities and collaboration as the world’s top universities head to India, as well as enable universities around the globe to strengthen and diversify their international enrolments in the increasingly competitive global recruitment market.
Ultimately, it will help prepare students for global careers while staying in their country and provide an opportunity to study in a globally renowned university that they may not otherwise.
A gateway opens for trans-national education
The University of Southampton, a top 100-ranked university in the QS World University Rankings 2025, became the first overseas institution to receive a license from the Government of India to establish a branch campus as part of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP). The campus, which will be in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), signals the beginning of a transformative era, where world-class education becomes more accessible to Indian students on Indian soil. This marks a significant milestone for India towards building impactful two-way partnerships across the world.
Discussions between global higher education leaders at the QS India Summit 2024 concluded that only through partnerships and collaboration can India become an education superpower. International collaborations are key to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and international branch campuses in India, like the University of Southampton, simply bring these collaborative ideas to life.
Through interdisciplinary research and academic collaboration, these partnerships can work towards solutions to the world’s biggest challenges and foster impactful knowledge exchange. India is already third in the world for research output, so there is potential for its academic reputation to be propelled even higher as well as essential knowledge transfer for innovation in sustainability, technology, and public health. The universities coming together for work can easily address various global challenges and hence promote innovation for mutual benefits of India and the world.
Opening the Floodgates?
The approval of the University of Southampton to open its campus in Gurugram, India is not just an accomplishment in itself but it has also opened doors for other global institutions to set up campuses in India. This development aligns with the broader goals of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which seeks to improve the quality and accessibility of education. By allowing global universities to open campuses in the country, India is attracting international talent and retaining brilliance from around the world.
Indian students represent one of the largest source markets for international study, so when a highly-ranked university like Southampton becomes established, the ease with which Indian students can pursue this opportunity is likely to lead to a change in student mobility.
For India, this development marks a shift from being a major source of outbound students to becoming an attractive destination for world-class education and becoming a hub in South Asia. This will help retain talent within the country, reducing the financial drain caused by students studying abroad. The presence of universities like Southampton will also create a more globally connected education ecosystem in India, facilitating interdisciplinary research and innovation, which is crucial for tackling pressing global issues.
Globally, this trend signifies a strategic evolution for universities which are increasingly moving beyond their home countries to tap into emerging markets. This expansion allows universities to diversify their student bodies, strengthen international research collaborations, and maintain their competitive edge in an increasingly interconnected world.
Quality and Affordability high on Students’ Priorities
The news of Southampton in India has sparked both excitement and concern. For many, this move is a portrayal of India’s growing success on the global academic stage from being an exporter of students to bringing globally renowned universities to India for students to access a more world-class education within their home country.
However, universities must consider student priorities and concerns about obtaining a world-class education and ensure that provision on international branch campuses meets their expectations. According to the QS International Student Survey 2024, 66% of prospective Indian students say that high-quality teaching is the most important factor when choosing a course. 56% want to study a course at a university with a good reputation.
Students are also concerned about the costs of attending a university: 58% of Indian students looking to study abroad say that affordable tuition fees are most important when choosing a course (QS International Student Survey 2024). While the University of Southampton states that tuition fees for the international branch campus in India are anticipated to cost around 60% of the fee at the flagship UK campus, many students will still perceive it to be a premium cost university. This raises the question of accessibility and whether the students who can afford to study at more expensive institutions will be able to benefit.
Meanwhile, local universities in India may begin to face challenges around education standards as world-class institutions establish their campuses, so local institutions can expect a decline in the number of students enrolling, particularly top students.
Local universities should focus on enhancing their teaching standards, investing in research, and developing innovative curricula that can compete with international branch campuses. Collaboration rather than competition with foreign universities can foster knowledge exchange and capacity building, enabling local institutions to leverage global expertise to raise their own standards.
On the other hand, international universities should consider offering flexible tuition fee models, scholarships, and financial aid to make their programs more affordable and accessible to a wider range of students. They should also actively engage with the local community to better understand student needs, ensuring that their programs are not only of high quality but also relevant and responsive to the aspirations of Indian students and relevant to the industry
A Bright Future for Indian Higher Education
Since foreign universities have started recognising the potential in the Indian education market, the investment, innovation, and collaboration between universities and government will continue to grow. This is sure to bring competitive pressure to motivate both Indian universities and those overseas to enhance quality standards, adopt advanced technologies, and extend research capabilities.
International branch campuses in India are crucial to the country’s ability to strive towards excellence and assure that students can access world-class education without leaving their home. It will provide students with access to a varied curriculum, specialised programmes, and global faculty members, which will enhance their educational experience.
Additionally, the financial and logistical barriers while studying abroad will be reduced, empowering a broader segment of the population to pursue their academic aspirations without leaving their city. The University of Southampton will be an incredible example to show what Indian higher education can become, contributing to a future where Indian universities sit alongside the world’s superpowers.