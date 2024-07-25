BeyondnMore: A Journey Of Passion And Innovation—Insights From Mr. Sanjay Pareek On Business Lessons, Industry Challenges, And Future Vision

We collaborated with an Italian designer on a project in Alibaug, Mumbai, for the owner's second house. The brief was straightforward: the house had an industrial design, and the interiors needed to match this aesthetic. We meticulously curated the space, adhering to the industrial theme across 17 brands for 37 unique pieces of furniture and decorative lighting, some of which were relatively unknown in India. The Italian architect, familiar with these brands, approved our curation. After receiving approval, we moved on to finalizing finishes and placing orders. This project stands out as one of our best curation experiences. Despite the brief being just a single line and no mood board provided, interpreting and curating the space was a challenge. The designer praised our work, saying we delivered precisely to his brief. The entire curation team was thrilled with the recognition.