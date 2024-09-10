ASBL Wins ‘Residential Apartment Builder Of The Year 2024’—But There's More To The Story!

Let’s face it: real estate is a huge industry in India, second only to agriculture in terms of employment. It’s projected to contribute 13% to the country’s GDP by 2025. And yet, despite the big bucks involved, real estate somehow still feels stuck in an era of bricks, mortar, and too many broken promises. Why is that? Well, traditionally, many developers haven’t exactly been poster children for reliability. From missed deadlines to a know-it-all attitude that leaves homebuyers feeling unheard, the real estate sector has earned a bit of a shady reputation.