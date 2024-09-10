ASBL Wins ‘Residential Apartment Builder Of The Year 2024’—But There's More To The Story!

ASBL (Ashoka Builders India Private Limited) has done it again! Crowned the ‘Residential Apartment Builder of the Year 2024’ at the prestigious Outlook Business Spotlight-Realty Awards, ASBL is proving that real estate doesn’t have to be, well, boring.
Let’s face it: real estate is a huge industry in India, second only to agriculture in terms of employment. It’s projected to contribute 13% to the country’s GDP by 2025. And yet, despite the big bucks involved, real estate somehow still feels stuck in an era of bricks, mortar, and too many broken promises. Why is that? Well, traditionally, many developers haven’t exactly been poster children for reliability. From missed deadlines to a know-it-all attitude that leaves homebuyers feeling unheard, the real estate sector has earned a bit of a shady reputation.
But that’s where ASBL is stepping in to shake things up. They’re rewriting the rulebook on how homes should be built and how developers should engage with customers. And guess what? The ‘Builder of the Year’ award is a big, shiny testament to this disruption!
What makes ASBL different?
Well, for starters, this isn’t your typical old-school real estate company. ASBL is run by a bunch of data and design enthusiasts who are as tech-savvy as they are customer-focused. The leadership is young, dynamic, and—most importantly—committed to actually listening to people. Founder & CEO Ajitesh Korupolu, alongwith co-founder Thota Anil Kumar, bring in the zest and spirit to take the road less trodden.
Their secret sauce? Technology. And not just any technology, but tech that enhances every stage of the home-buying and living experience. ASBL has integrated indigenous cutting-edge construction technology, a lifestyle management app, and backend systems that ensure everything runs like a well-oiled machine. Vendor management, on-time delivery, and smooth operations? Check, check, and check.
YouDesign: Homes Tailored to YOU
But here’s where ASBL really flips the script: research-led design. Enter YouDesign, ASBL’s initiative to create homes that are tailored to the actual needs of the people who live in them. Through surveys, interviews, and home immersions, ASBL figures out exactly what buyers want and weaves those desires into their designs. It’s like having a home built with your personal happiness in mind.
With YouDesign, every space is layered with empathy, thoughtfulness, and, of course, great service. It’s not just about building homes—it’s about creating communities where people truly thrive.
What’s Next?
The future’s looking bright for ASBL. Their vision? To go from contributing a small fraction of employment in the sector to a whopping 1%. They’re not just aiming to build homes; they’re aiming to raise the bar for living standards and uplift the skillset of laborers in the industry. In short, ASBL is on a mission to transform real estate from a brick-and-mortar transaction into a wellness-centric experience.
So, yes, they’ve won the ‘Residential Apartment Builder of the Year 2024’ award, but that’s just the beginning. ASBL is here to change the game—one thoughtfully designed, tech-boosted, happiness-focused community at a time.