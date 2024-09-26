Hub4Business

Affordable Cooking Solutions: Buy Croma Microwaves On Easy EMIs

Discover how Croma microwaves simplify cooking. Buy them on Easy EMIs using Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, making quality kitchen upgrades more affordable.

Croma Microwaves
Croma Microwaves
info_icon

Microwaves have transformed modern kitchens, making cooking, reheating, and even baking easier. Among top choices, the Croma microwave oven stand out for their efficiency and user-friendly designs. From solo to convection models, these appliances cater to different cooking needs. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned cook, a Croma microwave can be a great addition to your kitchen. Before you make a purchase, it's essential to research the specifications and understand the features of each model to choose the one that fits your lifestyle.

Bajaj Mall offers a hassle-free way to research and compare the best Croma microwaves. With detailed descriptions of each model, it helps you make an informed decision. Simply browse through the specifications, features, and customer reviews to find the perfect appliance for your kitchen. Once you've selected the best model for your needs, head over to the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to complete your purchase. Thanks to Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, you can enjoy affordable EMIs and even zero down payment, making your purchase light on your pocket.

Top Croma microwave models to choose from

When it comes to Croma microwaves, you’re spoiled for choice. Whether you’re looking for a compact 20-litre microwave oven or a larger convection model with advanced features, Bajaj Mall has the latest options with flexible EMI offers.

Model

Price on Bajaj Mall

EMI starting at

Croma 18 L Convection Microwave Oven Black And Silver (Crao0061)

Rs. 3990

Rs. 333/m

Croma M20 20L Solo Microwave Oven with Temperature Sensor (Black)

Rs. 5290

Rs. 441/m

Croma 20 L Solo Microwave Oven Silver (Crm2025)

Rs. 5990

Rs. 500/m

Croma 23L Convection Microwave Oven with LED Display (Black)

Rs. 10490

Rs. 1049/m

Croma 30L Convection Microwave Oven with LED Display (Black)

Rs. 13990

Rs. 1399/m

Disclaimer: The features, availability, and pricing of each model are subject to change and may vary. For the most accurate and up-to-date information, please visit the official website.

These top models offer a wide range of features to suit every cooking style, and with Bajaj Finserv, you can spread out your payments over time without straining your budget.

Financing options with Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Mall provides comprehensive details on Croma microwaves, ensuring you get the best deal. After researching online, you can visit the nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store to complete your purchase. Bajaj Finserv’s financing options let you select a repayment tenure that fits your budget, ensuring a smooth buying experience. Whether you're purchasing home appliances or electronics, Bajaj Finserv offers competitive deals with flexible payment plans, making it easier to own the latest Croma microwave without compromising on quality.

Advantage of shopping with Bajaj Finserv

  • Competitive prices: With Bajaj Finserv’s financing options, you get access to competitively priced Croma microwaves, ensuring you get the best value for your money.

  • Easy EMIs: Make purchasing your preferred Croma microwave effortless with flexible EMI options. Choose a repayment plan that fits your financial situation and enjoy the convenience of monthly payments.

  • Zero down payment: For select Croma models, you can enjoy the benefit of zero down payment, allowing you to purchase your desired microwave without any upfront payment.

  • Options and accessibility: Bajaj Finserv partner stores across multiple cities offer a wide variety of Croma microwaves, providing easy access to the appliance of your choice. This unmatched convenience makes shopping simple and stress-free.

Croma microwaves make cooking convenient and efficient, catering to various needs from solo reheating to full-fledged convection cooking. With Bajaj Finserv’s affordable EMI options, buying a Croma microwave becomes even more accessible, allowing you to enjoy quality appliances without any financial stress. Whether you’re a busy professional or a home chef, a Croma microwave is a smart choice for your kitchen, and with flexible payment plans, it’s within your reach today.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. NAM Vs UAE, ICC CWC League 2, Toss Update: Namibia Choose To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  2. NAM Vs UAE, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Namibia Opt To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  3. Lesotho Vs Cameroon, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A, Toss Update: CMR Elect To Bowl First; Check Playing XIs
  4. Mali Vs Ghana, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: MLI Elect To Bat First Against GHA
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 1, Live Score: NZ Look To Bounce Back And Level The Series
Football News
  1. La Liga 2024-25: Robert Lewandowski Helps Barcelona Beat Getafe 1-0 - In Pics
  2. CONCACAF Gold Cup 2025 To Avoid US East Coast Venues Due To FIFA Club World Cup
  3. Bhaichung Bhutia Kicks Off Football Trials To Scout Young Talent Across 50 Cities
  4. Girona 0-0 Rayo Vallecano: Wasteful Hosts' Winless Run Continues
  5. Arsenal 5-1 Bolton: Ethan Nwaneri Shines In EFL Cup Rout
Tennis News
  1. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  2. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  3. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  4. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Eyeing Number One Spot To Cap Impressive Year
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Who Is Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri, Why Has She Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. India Emerges As Third Largest Power in Asia; 'Full Potential' Yet To Be Reached, Show Latest Rankings
  3. Bengaluru Fridge Murder: Woman's Maggot-Infested Chopped Body To Suspect's Death | Case So Far
  4. In Photos: Heavy Rain Cripples Mumbai, Weather Alerts Issued
  5. Ex-Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji, Jailed Since June 2023, Granted Bail By SC | What's The Case
Entertainment News
  1. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  2. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  3. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
  4. Kerala High Court Rejects Anticipatory Bail Plea Of Siddique In Rape Case
  5. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
US News
  1. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  3. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
  4. Ryan Wesley Routh Left A Note Indicating Intention To Kill Trump: US Justice Department
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
World News
  1. Who Is Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri, Why Has She Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. Hong Kong Court To Sentence 2 Former News Editors In Landmark Sedition Case
  3. North Korea Has Enough Uranium To Build 'Double-Digit' Number Of Bombs: Seoul Spy Agency
  4. In Photos: Flood Situation Batters England
  5. Putin Revises Russia's Nuclear Use Rules In Big Warning To Ukraine, NATO
Latest Stories
  1. Drona Desai Enters Record Books With Marathon 498-Run Knock In Under-19 Tournament
  2. AI Wearable ‘Iris’ Promises Infinite Memory, Sparks Privacy And Security Concerns | Explained
  3. MotoGP Postpones Indian Grand Prix Return Until 2026
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 26, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  5. Maharashtra Rains: Woman Drowns In Andheri, Schools And Colleges Closed; PM Modi's Pune Visit Cancelled
  6. Israeli Troops Prepping For Ground Ops; US, Allies Call For 'Immediate' 21-Day Ceasefire | Key Developments
  7. J&K Polls: Phase 2 Records 57% Turnout; Highest Voting In Raesi, Srinagar Lowest With 29%
  8. Gujarat Giants Squad Analysis For PKL Season 11: Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities And Threats