A Tête-à-Tête With Sanjay Nigam, Founder Of Fashion Entrepreneur Fund: Empowering Emerging Designers For Global Success

Furthermore, sustainability should be at the forefront of efforts to organise the fashion industry. Promoting eco-friendly practices throughout the supply chain, from using sustainable materials to reducing waste and ethical sourcing, will align the fashion industry with global sustainability goals. Promoting recycling, upcycling, and rental services can reduce environmental impact and create new revenue streams. Consumer awareness is also critical in this endeavour. Educating consumers about the importance of transparency in fashion production, including supply chain traceability and ethical practices, will drive demand for responsibly-made products. Highlighting the social and environmental impact of fashion choices can endorse ethical consumption habits.