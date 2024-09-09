5 Things Needed To Be Pre-Approved For A Mortgage Loan Process

Learn the 5 essential requirements for getting pre-approved for a mortgage loan. Use the mortgage loan calculator and Bajaj Finserv App for a simplified loan process.

Applying for a mortgage loan is a significant step in achieving the financial freedom than you can dream of, and it plays a significant role when you need financial assistance. Getting pre-approved for a mortgage loan can simplify the process and provide a clearer understanding of your budget and eligibility. Pre-approval shows sellers and real estate agents that you are a serious buyer with the financial capability to purchase a property. To help you get pre-approved smoothly, we have outlined five essential requirements you need to prepare for a mortgage loan.

1. Proof of Income.

Lenders need to verify that you have a stable income to cover the mortgage payments. They will ask for proof of income, such as salary slips, bank statements, and income tax returns. Typically, you will need to provide:

Salary slips from the past three months.

Bank statements for the last six months.

Recent income tax returns or Form 16.

If you are self-employed, additional documentation like profit and loss statements, balance sheets, and proof of business registration might be required. Providing accurate and comprehensive documentation helps lenders assess your repayment capacity more effectively.

2. Credit Score and Credit Report.

Your credit score is a crucial factor in determining your eligibility for a mortgage loan. It reflects your creditworthiness and influences the interest rates offered by lenders. A higher credit score indicates a lower risk, making you eligible for better loan terms. Generally, a credit score above 750 is considered good for mortgage loans.

You should check your credit score and obtain your credit report from reputed agencies before applying for pre-approval. This step allows you to identify any discrepancies and correct them in advance, increasing your chances of getting pre-approved.

Tip: Consider using a mortgage loan calculator to estimate the loan amount you are eligible for based on your income and credit score. This will give you a clear idea of your financial standing.

3. Proof of Assets and Liabilities.

To evaluate your financial stability, lenders will require proof of your assets and liabilities. This includes savings, fixed deposits, investments, and existing loans or debts. A detailed account of your financial portfolio helps lenders determine if you have enough resources to cover the down payment and handle the loan repayments.

Here is a table summarising the documents required for assets and liabilities: