Stop! These 7 Signs Suggest That You Are Overtraining Your Body 

Haven't we all heard that exercise is good for you? It really is, unless you push yourself to the extent that your body cries out for help. Yes, working out must be done, but in moderation. The moment you put your body through regular rounds of vigorous exercise, it's going to resist and cause more harm than good. When that happens, it means you are overtraining your body.

When does overtraining happen? It either happens when you work out for long hours every single day, without paying much attention to recovery. Another reason could be that you are underfeeding your body. If you are someone who suffers from overtraining syndrome (OTS), it can be potentially dangerous to your health, and even lead to injury.

Here are a few signs of overtraining that you must look out for:

• Decreased performance

If you work out for several hours in the gym, but continue to witness a decrease in performance – it's a sign that you are overtraining your body. The next time you sense reduced responses, or a dip in your endurance levels and strength, it's pretty obvious that your body wants to rest.

• Increased effort during workouts

Have you always been someone who does workouts with ease? If that has been the case, but you have noticed something different recently, it's a telltale sign that you have been overtraining your body. Not only will simple workouts take much more effort, but your heart rate may be elevated too, at all times. So, do not overtrain.

• Excessive fatigue

There are a few days when fatigue sets in post-workout — these are days when you've lifted those heavy weights, or stretched those legs like crazy. But what if this is something that you face on a regular basis? That means your body hasn't had a chance to recover. Also, if you don't pay attention to the signs and continue overtraining, your body will feed on its own energy stores. So, buck up and change your habits at the earliest!

• Constant mood swings

Bad days can happen to anyone – after all, our stressful lives can sometimes wreak havoc on our moods. But if you witness constant mood swings, it's time to pay heed. Overtraining can trigger a hormonal imbalance in your body, further impacting stress hormones like cortisol and epinephrine.

• Insomnia or disturbed sleep

It is said that exercise enhances the quality of sleep – but not when you train your body for hours! When you overtrain your body, there is an overproduction of stress hormones, which can cause disturbed sleep. Your body won't be in a relaxed state, even if you want it to!

• Loss of appetite

As mentioned above, overtraining can impact your hormones, which in turn, can affect your appetite too. You may not feel hungry at all – and in the long run, this affects your nutritional needs. Take note and act upon this, as soon as you can!

• Chronic injuries

When your muscles and joints are overused, your body is more susceptible to frequent injuries. In case your pain does not go away within two weeks, there's a high chance that you have injured your body. What's more, if you suffer from recurring infections or respiratory issues, it's a sign that your body is being overtrained.

The last word

It's always a good idea to exercise – but practise it in moderation. You don't want something healthy to cause you harm in the long run. Exercise caution and move your body, without abusing it. Overtraining is a strict no-no – so, it's time to listen to your body and give up on it now!