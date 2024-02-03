All You Need To Know About Motion Sickness

Venturing into the world of exploration brings a sense of tranquility and new experiences. But uninvited companions like motion sickness can subdue the excitement of exploration. Let’s explore the nuances of motion sickness and glance into the valuable insights for travelers to enhance their journey with comfort and solace.

What is Motion Sickness?

Motion Sickness is a feeling of sickness triggered by dizziness, nausea, and discomfort. This occurs due to movement carried out during the car ride, bus, flight, or boat ride. In this, the eyes sense motion differently than your inner ear. Motion Sickness is not life-threatening but it can make your traveling obnoxious.

Elderly people, pregnant women, children between 5 and 12 years of age, and people with migraine headaches are prone to motion sickness.



Symptoms