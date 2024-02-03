Healths

All You Need To Know About Motion Sickness

Let’s find comfort in motion and overcome Motion Sickness to ensure a carefree journey

Mridul Bhatt
February 3, 2024

Motion Sickness Credit: Getty Images

Venturing into the world of exploration brings a sense of tranquility and new experiences. But uninvited companions like motion sickness can subdue the excitement of exploration. Let’s explore the nuances of motion sickness and glance into the valuable insights for travelers to enhance their journey with comfort and solace.

What is  Motion Sickness?

Motion Sickness is a feeling of sickness triggered by dizziness, nausea, and discomfort. This occurs due to movement carried out during the car ride, bus, flight, or boat ride. In this, the eyes sense motion differently than your inner ear. Motion Sickness is not life-threatening but it can make your traveling obnoxious. 

Elderly people, pregnant women, children between 5 and 12 years of age, and people with migraine headaches are prone to motion sickness. 

Symptoms 

  1. Nausea

  2. Vomiting 

  3. Sweating 

  4. Dizziness

  5. Fatigue

  6. Headache 

Preventions 

Preparation before Traveling by car : 

Take motion sickness medicine before traveling and choose the right seat for traveling. You must opt for the front seat while traveling by car. Instead of reading and using electronic devices, you must focus on the road to minimize the risk. Choose a  well-equipped car with shock absorbers to ensure a smoother journey. 

Nausea

Preparation before Traveling by air : 

Traveling by air can lead to an unpleasant journey for those prone to motion sickness due to turbulence and limited mobility. You must opt for a window seat and a larger aircraft as it reduces turbulence. 

Vomiting Credits: Shutterstock

Preparation before Traveling by sea : 

To maximize comfort during sea travel, make sure your cabin is in the middle of the ship, as it is the area that is least affected by motion. Choose a larger boat to ensure stability in rough seas. 

Headache Credits: MyDoc.com

Adequate Rest : 

A good night’s sleep before traveling can prevent motion sickness. Fatigue makes you more sensitive to pain, so good sleep is essential for your health and well-being. Good sleep makes your body stronger and more resilient to motion sickness to make your travel comfortable and enjoyable. By recognizing the importance of good sleep, you’ll lay the groundwork for a journey that is less susceptible to motion sickness.

Hydration:

Dehydration can make motion sickness worse. Make sure to drink plenty of fluids before your trip and keep up with your fluid intake throughout the day. Using a reusable water bottle is a great way to stay hydrated and make your trip more comfortable. These simple yet important habits can make your trip much smoother.

Pre-Travel Meals 

Traveling isn’t just about packing your bags and checking your travel itineraries but also about fueling your body with nutritious pre-travel meal options that can help prevent motion sickness and make your trip more comfortable. Here are a few sample meal ideas that balance taste, nutrition, and digestibility:

Oatmeal With Fresh Fruit:

A bowl of oatmeal with fresh fruit is the perfect way to start your travel day. Oatmeal is rich in complex carbohydrates that provide long-lasting energy without causing digestive issues. Fresh berries like blueberries or strawberries taste great and also help keep you hydrated. Add a sprinkling of nuts for texture and healthy fats.

Oat Meal with Fresh Fruit

Grilled Chicken Salad:

Choose a grilled chicken salad for a light, protein-rich option. Grilled chicken provides lean protein, while leafy greens and cherry tomatoes are packed with vitamins and minerals. Vinaigrette dressing adds a touch of sweetness to the salad, while the high water content of the vegetables helps to keep you hydrated. The lightness of the salad also reduces the risk of feeling sluggish.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Quinoa And Vegetable Stir-Fry:

Quinoa is one of the most versatile grains on the planet. It’s packed with complex carbohydrates, protein, and a wide range of vitamins, which makes it a great choice for a pre-trip meal. When paired with a vibrant vegetable stir fry, this dish is packed with flavor and hydration. Sprinkle on a drizzle of light soy sauce or teriyaki for an extra kick.

Quinoa And Vegetable Stir-Fry

Yogurt Parfait:

Enjoy a delicious yogurt parfait topped with granola, Greek yogurt, and a mix of fresh fruits to avoid motion sickness. The Greek yogurt is packed with protein, while the granola is crunchy and packed with carbs. Fresh fruit is a great addition to any yogurt parfait, and you can choose from mangoes, kiwis, or pineapples. This parfait taste amazing and it also provides a great mix of essential nutrients.

Yogurt Parfait

Vegetable and Hummus Wrap:

If you’re looking for a meal that won’t make you sick, try a vegetable & hummus wrap. This wrap is loaded with whole grains, colorful veggies, and hummus. It’s light and easy to digest, so it’s perfect for pre-traveling. Stick to whole grains and steer clear of greasy foods. This way, you’ll get plenty of nutrition without filling up your stomach, making your journey more comfortable and less prone to motion sickness.

Vegetable and Hummus Wrap

Medicines 

Benadryl is a common medication used to treat motion sickness. Other common medications include Dramamine, Scopolamine, and others. The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) recommends Scopolamine as it helps with nausea and vomiting but does not cause sleepiness. Antiemetics is another type of medicine used to treat and prevent motion sickness. 

Natural Remedies

Ginger Tea: 

When it comes to preventing motion sickness, ginger tea is one of the most natural and effective remedies. Active compounds in ginger like gingerol help to reduce nausea and calm your digestive system. Drinking ginger tea before or during your trip can help calm you down and make your journey more comfortable. Whether it’s a warm cup of tea or an iced tea that’s ready to go, you can drink ginger tea to help prevent motion sickness.

Green Tea

Peppermint :

Peppermint is a natural anti-motion sickness remedy. When you smell peppermint oil or eat peppermint candies, your stomach will settle down and you won’t experience the nausea and discomfort that comes with travel-related motion sickness. The fragrances of peppermint are refreshing and have a calming effect on your stomach. If you’re looking for a natural way to combat motion sickness before your next trip, adding peppermint to your pre-trip routine is a great option. It’s not a drug, but it’s a great way to help you feel better before your next trip.

Peppermint

Chewing gum :

Chewing gum is one of the easiest and most effective ways to treat motion sickness. Chewing causes saliva to be produced and distracts your mind from the sensation of motion, which helps to reduce nausea and discomfort while traveling. Choosing a gum that isn’t mint flavored helps to prevent nausea from getting worse. Chewing gum is a portable and easy-to-use way to treat motion sickness, so if you’re looking for a quick, non-pharmacological way to manage your motion sickness symptoms, chewing gum is a great tool to have in your toolbox.

Chewing Gum
