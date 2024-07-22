Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi

Dr. Malhi’s remarkable accomplishments in the health sector are a source of inspiration for medical aspirants across the nation. When Dr. Malhi embarked on his MBBS journey at Government Medical College in Amritsar, little did he envision that it would lead to a significant milestone for both him and the state. Following his MBBS, Dr. Malhi furthered his studies at Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, earning a degree in MD radiodiagnosis. His dedication and academic edge helped him enrol at AIIMS New Delhi for the DM course in Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions, a program that had its inception just in 2016. Dr. Malhi became the first Punjabi, second Asian, and proud Indian to get the DM in Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions from AIIMS New Delhi.