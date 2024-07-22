Healthcare Spotlight

Pursuit For Medical Excellence

Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi is the second Asian to receive a Doctorate of Medicine degree in Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions from AIMS Delhi.

Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi
Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi
info_icon

Dr. Malhi’s remarkable accomplishments in the health sector are a source of inspiration for medical aspirants across the nation. When Dr. Malhi embarked on his MBBS journey at Government Medical College in Amritsar, little did he envision that it would lead to a significant milestone for both him and the state. Following his MBBS, Dr. Malhi furthered his studies at Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana, earning a degree in MD radiodiagnosis. His dedication and academic edge helped him enrol at AIIMS New Delhi for the DM course in Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions, a program that had its inception just in 2016. Dr. Malhi became the first Punjabi, second Asian, and proud Indian to get the DM in Cardiovascular Radiology and Endovascular Interventions from AIIMS New Delhi. 

Currently serving as an assistant professor at AIIMS Delhi in the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Intervention Radiology, Dr. Malhi emphasises the need to strengthen medical academic structures in India to curb the ongoing brain drain. Expressing his commitment to the nation, Dr. Malhi chose to remain in India, advocating for measures to retain talented medical professionals within the country. He advocates for educators and legislators to increase funding for health education in the country in order to keep the best brains in the workforce. His vision extends to the holistic development of the nation’s medical sector. 

During COVID 19, Dr. Malhi, as the resident doctor in AIIMS, New Delhi, worked relentlessly at the forefront. He campaigned for spreading awareness about combating COVID by carrying a sheet of paper with the message, ‘I stayed at work for you; you stay at home for us’. The message went viral, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-tweeted the post and gave a shout-out to all those working to make our planet safe and healthier’. 

When Dr. Malhi was the President of AIIMS RDA, he strongly opposed the government’s proposal to review the tuition fees for the students of the prestigious medical college, urging policymakers to think logically and take concrete steps towards quality and affordable education for all sections of society.

Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi's journey is more than just a tale of personal achievement. His story is a testament to the potential of determination, optimism, tenacity, passion, and commitment. The entire country is eager to see what this remarkable doctor does next and how he continues to encourage many others to set even higher goals and dream bigger dreams.

"As an individual conscious of my duty to the nation, I decided to stay back in India. However, to halt the trend of students leaving, there must be concerted efforts to bolster medical and health educational infrastructure."
Dr. Amarinder Singh Malhi
