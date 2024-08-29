Prof. (Dr). Sujoy Roychowdhury -Understanding Arthritis And Joint Pain

Among the various types, osteoarthritis (OA) is a prevalent form of arthritis.

It is a degenerative joint disease in which the tissues in the joint break down over time.

Though both genders are susceptible to it, with its prevalence increasing with age, women are more likely to be manifested by the condition.

Apart from age, obesity and family history can also trigger osteoarthritis.

It is important to note that osteoarthritis affects each person differently. For some, it is relatively mild and does not affect day-to-day activities, while for others, it causes significant pain and disability.

Osteoarthritis symptoms typically occur gradually, often affecting one or a few joints initially. Common symptoms include: