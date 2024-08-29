Prof. (Dr). P.K Ghosh - Role Of Doctors In Arthritis Pain Management

Identifying the specific type of arthritis or related condition you have is crucial for receiving the appropriate treatment and management plan tailored to your needs.

Therefore, it's beneficial to discuss your joint health and potential arthritis risks with your doctor.

Be alert for these potential signs and symptoms of arthritis:

Pain, swelling, or stiffness in one or more joints.

Joints that are red or warm to the touch.

Joint tenderness or stiffness.

Difficulty moving a joint or performing daily activities.

Any joint symptoms that cause you concern.

Schedule an appointment with your doctor if you experience any of the following:

Joint symptoms that persist for three days or more.

Multiple episodes of joint symptoms within a month.

Doctors can perform detailed evaluations and diagnostic tests to differentiate between typical arthritis pain and more severe conditions, such as fractures, infections, or ligament damage.

This differentiation is crucial in preventing further damage and ensuring timely and appropriate treatment.

It is important to understand that you should never Self-Medicate.