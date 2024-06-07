Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Prateek Nagrani - The Importance Of Sun Protection In Skin Rejuvenation And Anti-Aging

Understanding the significance of sun protection is paramount in achieving lasting skin rejuvenation and combating the visible signs of aging

Dr. Prateek Nagrani
info_icon

  • The importance of protecting the skin from dangerous UVA and UVB rays is universally understood. 

  • Beyond the risk of skin cancer, excessive sun exposure can accelerate skin aging, resulting in wrinkles, sunspots, and skin dullness or dryness.

  • About 80% of facial aging is attributed to sun exposure. 1

  • Photo-damaged skin contributes to loss of skin elasticity, roughness and dryness, irregular pigmentation, and deep wrinkling.

Understanding the significance of sun protection is paramount in achieving lasting skin rejuvenation and combating the visible signs of aging.

Effects of the sun on skin:1

Premature Aging: Prolonged sun exposure accelerates the breakdown of collagen and elastin fibers in the skin, leading to the development of fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. 

Hyperpigmentation: Sun exposure can exacerbate skin discoloration and hyperpigmentation, such as sunspots, age spots, and melasma. These pigment-related issues can significantly impact the appearance of the skin, contributing to an uneven tone and texture. 

Sunburns: Sunburns not only cause discomfort and pain but also damage skin cells. Repeated sunburns can lead to long-term skin damage, including premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer. 

Skin Cancer Risk: Beyond cosmetic concerns, unprotected sun exposure poses a significant risk factor for developing skin cancer, including melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma.

Sun Protection after Skin Treatments:2

Sun protection is especially important after cosmetic treatments, as most of these treatments leave the skin vulnerable. Popular non-surgical anti-aging treatments, such as laser resurfacing, chemical peels, and micro-needling result in a controlled skin trauma, making the skin extremely sensitive and more prone to UV radiation absorption. Moreover, UV exposure can compromise the efficacy of skincare treatments and exacerbate post-treatment inflammation and pigmentation issues. Similarly, after cosmetic surgery procedures like a facelift or neck lift surgery, any scarring is highly prone to becoming sunburned. Following proper sun protection protocols, post-treatment ensures optimal outcomes and enhances the longevity of results.

Sunscreen and Anti-aging2

  • Sunscreens are the products combining several ingredients which protect the skin by absorbing, blocking or scattering UV radiation.

  • Additionally, sunscreens combat photoaging by preventing collagen degradation, reducing wrinkle formation, and preserving skin elasticity.

  • By incorporating sunscreens into daily skincare routines, individuals can effectively mitigate the detrimental effects of UV exposure, ultimately promoting healthier, more youthful-looking skin.

SUN PROTECTION TIPS2

Follow these common sense sun protection rules:

  • Always wear a broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher)

  • Avoid peak sun hours, typically 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

  • Wear sunglasses when outdoors

  • Dress in a large wide-brimmed hat and sun protection clothing 

  • Be aware that even sitting near windows in your car or home can expose your skin to UV rays

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RBI Maintains Status Quo For 8th Time In A Row; Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5 Percent
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among 5 Booked In Suicide Abetment Case | Latest Development
  3. 1 Dead, 42 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Girl's Hostel In Pune
  4. 'There Is No President Of Taiwan': China Charges At PM Modi Over Congratulatory Post Response; US Reacts
  5. 'Thank You My Friend Tulsi Bhai..': PM Modi's Response To WHO Chief's Re-Election Wishes
Entertainment News
  1. Radhika Merchant Channels Her Inner Princess In A Blue Versace Gown For The Cruise Bash - Check Pics Inside
  2. Raveena Tandon Addresses Road Rage Incident After Getting Clean Chit In The Case
  3. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shares Pictures With Rajinikanth And His Family, Invites Them To Her Wedding With Nicholai Sachdev
  4. Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Jason Shah's Comment On Their Breakup: Everyone Wants To Use My Name, I Should Be Flattered
  5. Suresh Oberoi On Son Vivek Oberoi's Resilience Amid Salman Khan Feud: Someone Else Would Have Become An Alcoholic
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  2. Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent
  3. PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: How The World Reacted To United States' Stunning Win Over Pakistan
  4. USA Vs PAK, T20 WC: Monank Patel's Side Stun Pakistan - In Pics
  5. ICC T20 WC, NY Pitch Row: Former BCCI Curator Blasts Drop-In Pitches, Cites Fundamental Flaw
World News
  1. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  2. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  3. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  4. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  5. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  7. Elections 2024 Results LIVE Updates: NDA Leaders Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Key Meeting; PM Modi Likely To Take Oath Over Weekend
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win