Dr. Prateek Nagrani - The Importance Of Sun Protection In Skin Rejuvenation And Anti-Aging

Sun protection is especially important after cosmetic treatments, as most of these treatments leave the skin vulnerable. Popular non-surgical anti-aging treatments, such as laser resurfacing, chemical peels, and micro-needling result in a controlled skin trauma, making the skin extremely sensitive and more prone to UV radiation absorption. Moreover, UV exposure can compromise the efficacy of skincare treatments and exacerbate post-treatment inflammation and pigmentation issues. Similarly, after cosmetic surgery procedures like a facelift or neck lift surgery, any scarring is highly prone to becoming sunburned. Following proper sun protection protocols, post-treatment ensures optimal outcomes and enhances the longevity of results.