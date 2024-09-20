Dr. Awadhesh Kumar - Low Back Pain In Bike Riders: Understanding, Preventing, And Managing Discomfort

Many bike riders complain about pain in their backs.
The hunched-over position on a road bike often takes its toll on the back.
According to statistics, more than 50% of riders report back pain.
Lower back pain causes the highest rates of functional impairment and requires medical attention.
What is Low Back Pain?
Low back pain refers to discomfort or pain in the lumbar region of the spine, which includes the five vertebrae between the rib cage and the pelvis. This type of pain can range from a dull ache to a sharp, stabbing sensation and may be accompanied by stiffness, reduced mobility, and muscle spasms. Causes of low back pain include muscle strain, ligament sprain, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and poor posture.
Several factors contribute to low back pain in bike riders:
Poor Bike Fit: An improperly adjusted bike can force you into awkward positions, placing undue stress on your lower back.
Incorrect Riding Posture: Slouching or overextending your back while riding can lead to muscle strain and spinal discomfort.
Weak Core Muscles: A weak core fails to support the lower back adequately, increasing the risk of pain and injury.
Prolonged riding: Excessive riding without adequate rest and recovery can lead to muscle fatigue and back pain.
Terrain: Rough or uneven terrain can cause jarring impacts that affect your lower back.
Simple Exercises to Reduce Back Pain
Prone Bridging on Elbows
Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your forearms/elbows on the table/mat.
Rise so that you are resting on your forearms and toes
Maintain abdominal draw-in; your back should be completely straight
Hold this position for 15 sec – 1 min.
Progress in increments of 15 seconds. Repeat 5-10 times.
Side Bridging on Elbow
Lie on your side with your elbow underneath you
Rise so that you are resting one forearm/elbow and foot on the same side
Hold this position for 15sec – 1min.
Progress in increments of 15 seconds. Repeat 5-10 times.
Make sure to complete the exercise on both sides.
Press Ups
Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your legs extended and your hands palm down just above your shoulders.
Retract shoulder blades down and in towards the midline of your spine.
Maintaining that position, lift your chest off of the floor.
Hold for 3-5 seconds, keeping the back of the neck long and making sure the front hip bones stay in contact with the mat throughout the movement.
Repeat 10-20 times.
Prone Cobra’s
Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your arms at your side
Lift your head and chest off the table/mat
Hold your glutes (buttock muscles) tight and squeeze your shoulder blades together
Hold briefly and return to the starting position. Repeat 10-20 times.
Quadruped Opposite arm/leg
In a quadruped position (on all fours); keep head straight with knees bent to 90 degrees.
Engage your core to keep back straight during entire exercise and use your hamstrings, glutes, and low back muscles to lift your leg straight while simultaneously lifting opposite arm.
Repeat 10 times each side.
In addition, prioritize proper bike fit, correct posture, and regular strengthening and stretching exercises to keep your lower back healthy and pain-free.
Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD