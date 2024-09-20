Healthcare Spotlight

Dr. Awadhesh Kumar - Low Back Pain In Bike Riders: Understanding, Preventing, And Managing Discomfort

Prioritize proper bike fit, correct posture, and regular strengthening and stretching exercises to keep your lower back healthy and pain-free.

Dr. Awadhesh Kumar
Dr. Awadhesh Kumar
info_icon

  • Many bike riders complain about pain in their backs.

  • The hunched-over position on a road bike often takes its toll on the back.

  • According to statistics, more than 50% of riders report back pain.

  • Lower back pain causes the highest rates of functional impairment and requires medical attention.

What is Low Back Pain? 

Low back pain refers to discomfort or pain in the lumbar region of the spine, which includes the five vertebrae between the rib cage and the pelvis. This type of pain can range from a dull ache to a sharp, stabbing sensation and may be accompanied by stiffness, reduced mobility, and muscle spasms. Causes of low back pain include muscle strain, ligament sprain, herniated discs, degenerative disc disease, and poor posture.

Several factors contribute to low back pain in bike riders:

  1. Poor Bike Fit: An improperly adjusted bike can force you into awkward positions, placing undue stress on your lower back.

  2. Incorrect Riding Posture: Slouching or overextending your back while riding can lead to muscle strain and spinal discomfort.

  3. Weak Core Muscles: A weak core fails to support the lower back adequately, increasing the risk of pain and injury.

  4. Prolonged riding: Excessive riding without adequate rest and recovery can lead to muscle fatigue and back pain.

  5. Terrain: Rough or uneven terrain can cause jarring impacts that affect your lower back.

Simple Exercises to Reduce Back Pain

Prone Bridging on Elbows

  • Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your forearms/elbows on the table/mat.

  • Rise so that you are resting on your forearms and toes

  • Maintain abdominal draw-in; your back should be completely straight

  • Hold this position for 15 sec – 1 min.

  • Progress in increments of 15 seconds. Repeat 5-10 times.

Side Bridging on Elbow

  • Lie on your side with your elbow underneath you

  • Rise so that you are resting one forearm/elbow and foot on the same side

  • Hold this position for 15sec – 1min.

  • Progress in increments of 15 seconds. Repeat 5-10 times.

  • Make sure to complete the exercise on both sides.

Press Ups

  • Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your legs extended and your hands palm down just above your shoulders.

  • Retract shoulder blades down and in towards the midline of your spine.

  • Maintaining that position, lift your chest off of the floor.

  • Hold for 3-5 seconds, keeping the back of the neck long and making sure the front hip bones stay in contact with the mat throughout the movement.

  • Repeat 10-20 times.

Prone Cobra’s

  • Lie on your stomach on a table or mat with your arms at your side

  • Lift your head and chest off the table/mat

  • Hold your glutes (buttock muscles) tight and squeeze your shoulder blades together

  • Hold briefly and return to the starting position. Repeat 10-20 times.

Quadruped Opposite arm/leg

  • In a quadruped position (on all fours); keep head straight with knees bent to 90 degrees.

  • Engage your core to keep back straight during entire exercise and use your hamstrings, glutes, and low back muscles to lift your leg straight while simultaneously lifting opposite arm.

  • Repeat 10 times each side.

In addition, prioritize proper bike fit, correct posture, and regular strengthening and stretching exercises to keep your lower back healthy and pain-free.

Issued in Public Interest by Dr.Reddy's Laboratories LTD
Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Depart Early | IND - 58/2, 376; BAN - 149
  2. England Vs Australia 1st ODI: Travis Head Breaks Record With His Match-winning 154*
  3. IPL: Vikram Rathour Named Batting Coach For Rajasthan Royals
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Check Sri Lanka's Squad - Chamari Athapaththu To Captain, Inoka Ranaweera Joins
  5. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Shadman Islam Pays Price For Leaving A Jasprit Bumrah Beauty | Watch
Football News
  1. Juventus Vs Napoli, Serie A Preview: Antonio Conte Eager For Upcoming Clash
  2. UEFA Champions League: Bayer Leverkusen Dominates Feyenoord, But Xabi Alonso Says It Was Hard-Fought
  3. Atalanta Vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta Praises David Raya's Heroics But Craves More After Draw
  4. UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick Maintains Optimism After Monaco Defeat
  5. Atletico Madrid 2-1 RB Leipzig: Jose Maria Gimenez’s Late Header Secures Dramatic Victory - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
  2. Korea Open: Emma Raducanu Beats Yue Yuan With Ease, Enters Quarter-Finals
  3. Naomi Osaka To Kick Off 2025 Season In New Zealand
  4. Laver Cup 2024: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures, Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Davis Cup: AITA Suggests India Ace Sumit Nagal Might Have Deliberately Missed Sweden Clash
Hockey News
  1. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  3. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  4. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory
  5. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Final: India Embellish Olympic Bronze With Fifth Title

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: September 20, 2024
  2. Supreme Court's Official YouTube Channel Hacked, Videos Promoting Cryptocurrency Showcased
  3. Bengal Floods: CM Mamata Shuts State's Borders With Jharkhand Over 'Man-Made' Crisis Linked To DVC
  4. Martyr, Terrorist, Or Saint? Who Was Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale?
  5. 'Scandalous Allegations': SC Raps CBI Over Transfer Of West Bengal's Post-Poll Violence Cases
Entertainment News
  1. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  2. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  3. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  4. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
  5. National Award-Winning Choreographer Jani Master Arrested In Sexual Assault Case
US News
  1. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  2. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  3. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  4. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
  5. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
World News
  1. EU Pledges Billions In Aid For Flood-Stricken Central Europe
  2. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  3. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  4. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  5. Israel Strikes Southern Lebanon As Hezbollah Leader Says 'Red Lines' Crossed
Latest Stories
  1. Arsenal 0-0 Atalanta: David Raya's Stunning Double Save Rescues Gunners | Watch
  2. Shohei Ohtani Creates Baseball History With 50 Steals And 50 Home Runs In An MLB Season
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 20, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. RG Kar Rape & Murder: Medics Withdraw Protests Partially, Bengal Govt Issues Directives | Top Updates
  5. 'Pakistan's Balle Balle': PM Modi Attacks Cong-NC Alliance After Pak Minister Comments On Article 370
  6. Tensions Rage As Israel, Hezbollah Continue Exchanging Strikes | The Latest
  7. Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town New Epicentre In Congo; India's Kerala Traces Infected Man's Recent Contacts
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal Depart Early | IND - 58/2, 376; BAN - 149