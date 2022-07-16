J&K Board 10th Result 2022 Announced, Check Here

The JK Board 10th Result has been announced. The students that were waiting for it so that they can plan their progress further can now rest assured. Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the JK Class 10th Result 2022 on its official website. The students can visit the official site to see their results for the summer zone.

The official sources from JKBOSE said that there were a total of 53,628 students that took the exam. Out of these, 30,011 were boys and 23,617 were girls. And following the previous pattern, girls have outshined boys. The pass percentages of boys and girls were 78.01 per cent and 83.65 per cent respectively.

Here are the steps to see your J&K Class 10 Result 2022 (Summer Zone)-