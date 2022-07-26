Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card Out Now, Read To Know How To Download

The National Testing Agency finally released the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card on July 25th, 2022. Students can now visit the official site of the NTA or JEE to download it.

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 2:18 pm

The National Testing Agency finally released the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card on July 25th, 2022. Students can now visit the official site of the NTA or JEE to download their JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card.

These admit cards have been released by the NTA for the following examinations. 

Examination  Subjects  Date Of Examination Release of admit card 
JEE (Main Session 2) July 2022   Paper 1 
B.E. / B.Tech. (For cities outside India)		 July 28th and 29th, 2022 July 25th, 2022 
Paper 2A
B.Arch.		 July 30th, 2022
 
Paper 2B 
B.Planning

*As per the official notice of NTA

Here are the steps to download your JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card 

  1. Visit the official site of JEE. (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/)
  2. Find the link for JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card download.
  3. Click on the link. 
  4. Fill in the information asked in the form, duvh as Application number, DOB and Security Pin.
  5. Check to ensure there are no mistakes. 
  6. Click on Submit. 
  7. Make sure to save and download the jee main admit card 2022 session.

Students facing any difficulty are advised to raise their issues via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in

