JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card Out Now, Read To Know How To Download

The National Testing Agency finally released the JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card on July 25th, 2022. Students can now visit the official site of the NTA or JEE to download their JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card.
These admit cards have been released by the NTA for the following examinations.
|Examination
|Subjects
|Date Of Examination
|Release of admit card
|JEE (Main Session 2) July 2022
|Paper 1
B.E. / B.Tech. (For cities outside India)
|July 28th and 29th, 2022
|July 25th, 2022
|Paper 2A
B.Arch.
|July 30th, 2022
|Paper 2B
B.Planning
*As per the official notice of NTA
Here are the steps to download your JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card
- Visit the official site of JEE. (https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/)
- Find the link for JEE Main 2022 Paper 2 Admit Card download.
- Click on the link.
- Fill in the information asked in the form, duvh as Application number, DOB and Security Pin.
- Check to ensure there are no mistakes.
- Click on Submit.
- Make sure to save and download the jee main admit card 2022 session.
Students facing any difficulty are advised to raise their issues via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in