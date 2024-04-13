The Last Wish

My father suffers a heart attack while bathing in the brook (naag) near our house. He is only 53. All of us ran towards the place. He is on the ground; his body has turned oily and warm. I keep my fingers near his nose. He is no more. Years piled up. I survived an assassination attempt in Kashmir when twelve terrorists barged into our house in the evening of February 1990. I had stayed back in the nearby village. The commander of the terrorist organisation known by the name Mann Darzi had already killed a number of Kashmiri Pandits figuring in his hitlist. The Valley was on the boil. Pandits were hounded out of their homes during that year. I stayed in the village Bongam at one of our neighbour’s house, in the cowshed, then at Sham Lal’s place, then in my own house, in one of the rooms, forced by my wife to leave, reached Mattan, came back to my village again, left again next morning, came back from Wanpoh realising that I can’t leave my family alone.