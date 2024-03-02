Approaching the building, one is greeted not by a grand entrance, but by a verdant balcony adorned with potted plants, hinting at the hidden treasures within. The unassuming facade belies the rich tapestry of history and inspiration that awaits within its walls.

Crossing the threshold, the air is heavy with the scent of nostalgia, wrapping visitors in a warm embrace of familiarity. A tiny courtyard, open to the heavens above, offers respite from the chaos of the world outside, its rough stone floors cool beneath bare feet, reminiscent of the ancient Ghats that line the sacred river.

Ascending the spiralling staircase, darkness gives way to the unknown, leading to corridors that open onto the tranquil waters of the Ganges, a sight that never fails to stir the soul. In the monsoon season, the river’s embrace draws near, reminding inhabitants of its timeless presence and the cyclical nature of life itself.