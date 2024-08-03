Revisiting Premchand’s Legacy On the Silver Screen

Interestingly, Premchand also forayed into writing for cinema in 1934, joining Ajanta Cinetone in Bombay as a scriptwriter, in a bid to keep his income steady and his printing press afloat. He wrote the script for a film titled Mazdoor, which reflected the exploitative conditions of the mill workers. But his stint in the industry did not last even a year, as the world of films was too commercial for his literary understanding. While Premchand may not have taken a liking to the industry, several filmmakers in the Indian film industry have been inspired by his stories to make some remarkable films across the decades. Since this week marked Premchand's 144th Birth Anniversary on July 31, here is a look at a few of the many magnificent films and TV series that are adapted from the writings of the literary giant: Likhte to wo log hain, jinke andar kuchh dard hai, anurag hai, lagan hai, vichar hai.