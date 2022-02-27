Poetry: Of Bardot, Abstractions, Letters And Cities

A Ghazal for Bardot

Brigitte Bardot in a haunting Romeo

A nineteen fifty-nine, and wanting, Romeo

Her eyes speak of faraway oceans

Deep blue and blush, discounting Romeo

Is it sadness that’s her greatest trait?

Farther and farther; don’t blink, Romeo

What is life but a series of frames

In one, Brigitte; and then, fawning, Romeo

Clutch, gears, and roads unspool like fire

Paris, Burgundy, Amalfi; such a thing, Romeo

She sings of broken, beautiful butterflies

Their eyes rapid. Kissing their wings, Romeo

In a quiet corner of a faraway world

She gathers love. Sorrow & Inc., Romeo

I remember being frozen by a photo once

Bardot frozen by a void that sings; Romeo

The cool, metallic timbre of pleasure

An Alfa traverses. Bearing Seraphim, Romeo

Love is a dab of Chanel No. 5

In ghazal, Siddharth sleeps. Vicodin. Romeo.



Fellini By The Sea

I’m staring at the sea, and can’t help but think about

Fellini’s 8-and-a-half, and how things in life should often

be left abstract — the suggestion of a fragrance,

a dab of love, continents and their shallows, sketched

out like submerged ligaments.

Moontide is an abstraction too, in this archipelago

of speckled diamonds. I dip my feet in midnight’s

stark coolness, and crabs take to my flesh like

enamoured angels. To the drowning, a boat is an abstract

thing; to the fallen, resurrection is an abstract thing.

Huge sculptures of mahua and lush prospects

of banyans lull me into the tropical dioramas

of impassable jungles. A ship rounds North Bay

and disappears into the ether. I count the number of times

I’ve miscalculated the weather. To a poet,

the tangibility of life is an abstract thing.

Her eyes speak of faraway oceans/Deep blue and blush...(Credit: Shutterstock)



Courting the Epistolary in Coastal Places

I wish we’d met when we were younger,

and futile. When this city was younger,

its skies and streets sonorously time-lapsed.

When the yalis burned away, as screaming

dervishes. The bend to a river, the marking

to an inconsolable year. The lovers, their

unwritten poems, both left to languish,

like the husks of disregarded terracotta.

Districts rife with crooked, watching

windows. And letters, their words serving

as archipelagos of human need — lost,

uninhabited, with providences bound

to the unsnarling of the tides. Any letter

is an archive, licked with spit and wounds

of surrender. Autographed. Misplaced.

I wish we’d met when we were younger,

and futile. When this city was younger,

and I didn’t write poems, in place of letters.



Metronama

A city, deep midsummer,

where slow neon hisses

at passers-by, and the night

reads from Tagore, Carver,

from the tropics of the skin,

flush with equatorial

wetlands and the prairies

of unspoken love, waiting

to be lit. Fazal is speaking

to me of ancestral

homes and discarded

tongues, and at times,

I swear, it’s as though we

— each and every

one of us — were unspooled

from the same history.

A city is only true

in the lushness of dark,

freed from perfume

and the ghastliness of gloss,

alive, primal, waiting

to kiss its amnesia

goodnight. Not all loneliness

is the same, some of it

is the silence of an

unseen storm, some of it

the cinematic nonchalance

of Guru Dutt lighting

a fag, I mean cigarette,

and drifting into this

goodbye. A few street

names are so beautiful,

all I want is to be swallowed

by them, sucked into the

damp sunlight of roses

and fresh loaves of bread,

into a day as a day ought

to live — with compassion and

animal spirit and the ardours

of this enchanted flesh.

Come swim with me, into

the bookstore at Khan

and the Parsi continents

of forgetfulness. Just don’t

speak to me of promised

lands, and their forgotten,

beautiful promises.



(Siddharth Dasgupta writes poetry and fiction from lost hometowns. His fourth book, A Moveable East, was published in 2021 by Red River)



