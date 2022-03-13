Poems: Of Alleys Filled With Shapes and Shadows  

Outram Ghat

Too much sameness and the world turn grey.

Sunrays cut in patterned lines on the Howrah Bridge.

the sky has turned into an artist’s palette

And the moment hung in the air.

The boatmen come and go, offer some measures

of the past, their mouths open now and then,

transfers melody to the muddy water.

All those lovers drink bees and it stung their lips,

they whisper and their words explode in silence

in the middle of nowhere.

The walkers slowly let out their deep-chested laughs,

children nibbling peanuts, the women tousle their hair,

still assembling shouts into laughter.

The bleary evening comes with a soft little pack,

weaving stories and anecdotes of the natives,

You, me and the devotees surrender to the holy river.



Sunday Blues

All Sunday I watch my city from

the glass window, the streets and

alleys are so noisy here

that I don’t quite like,

buses, cars, lorries only add carbon footprints,

I see shaggy dogs on the roadside,

squirrels behind the tall tree,

so tiny that any sound may suffocate them.

canals behind the garden

rushing from a different century

Pale sun, then evening,

how easily the night drops anchor,

I listen to the Bhakti songs, so quiet, so fine-tuned,

breeze at the opened door, my skins shivery.

the voice that enters the room is the

voice of my childhood,

my shirt smells of masala peanuts.

The city closes its cavities now,

I breathe with darkness

my room is now

full of shapes and shadows,

with a long memory

not able to touch the present,

I am afraid of falling sleep

I don’t want sleep

to separate me from this cauldron.

Memory and repression Shutterstock

Repression

Each punctuation is an aroma of wet earth,

dry grain that makes the sparrows

breaking into resonances,

eyes walking towards the wooden door.

Deleting itself at the very moment

what you see is defined,

Perhaps, the story

I’m looking for is buried beneath the soft tiles and in the murmuring of the ants.

everything rinses

of voices in the room,

a set of drawing,

like an inheritance,

slowly withdraw

the heartbeat of repression.

Perimeter

the borders fade. These

hands know where a face

is emerged, a deep canyon

brimming with shadows

offer the place of refuge

until you get lost in the

furrows, in the lineaments.

from there you start walking

under the birch tree, how easily

the music pulses through the

window, you will put your foot

down and live, you shiver there

inside, all night staring at the

dark sky, wait for the dead letters.

Puzzle

I stammer to brainy people

to their wide eyes that cannot see

or glares at single side of things,

thinking their success taking

the form of the linear progression.

within a few hours returns

the handprints on the wall

as if intricate puzzle pieces,

I sit and have to

put down my hands

seeing my own face as it

disappear slowly into the dark.



Winter Verse

I listen to the verses of winter

so shivery, so dewy

cold womb and frozen palms

ages coil within

a pair of eyeglasses.

with footprints that labour

in the dirt and mud.

I’m going to give back to the trees

the leaves they have lost,

to the fallen feathers the bird,

to the sun sharp lights.

then I come back to

my warm houses.

and my heart to ripped cages.

(Gopal Lahiri is a bilingual poet, critic, editor, writer and translator. He was nominated for Pushcart Prize for poetry in 2021. )