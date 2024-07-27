Lessons In House-sharing: The Good, The Bad And Everything In Between

Time went by but no amount of repellants and sprays could keep the pests away. I was still topping the cowardice index with my housemates stepping up to take turns being my chaperone to the bathroom and back after dark. During the day I would remind myself that cockroaches were nocturnal creatures and come nightfall, well, God help me. Like Pavlov’s dog, my housemates had become so used to hearing my screams on encountering cockroaches that they would instantaneously reply with a “where?” and run towards me with a slipper in one hand, spray in another. It was then that I realised what true friendship really looked like.