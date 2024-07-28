Emerging Indian Talents: Student Films Shine At IFFR And Cannes

Suddenly, a question arises in her mind: Why is menstruation referred to as ‘touched by a crow’? No woman confined in the room has an answer. I recalled how, during our adolescence, grandmothers forbade us from touching pickle jars or trees, claiming that the touch of a menstruating woman would spoil the pickle or kill the tree. Basu’s close and mid-close shots of the women’s faces in the hut evoke the discomfort of those four days each month. When one woman mentions that the virus is spreading rapidly and people are dying, another responds that they are dying here every day—not just during these four days, but in general, women’s lives in this backward Indian village lack vitality. Thus, while the COVID-19 pandemic created a unique form of entrapment for men, for the women of this village, isolation was a monthly ordeal. This distinction is reflected in the film through different portrayals: women are shown in a dark room illuminated only by fire, while the man is depicted in his guard’s room in bright daylight.