Book of Tea: A Poem

Warmth is the contour of heat;

history is a contour of us

A kettle is an unborn fire

Fire is a relative of the sun

The sun is a stove of the universe

Tea is a tincture of thirst;

tree is an umbrella of the grass

Sugar is a prism of taste

Tea cup is a desire of the palm

Water is a cousin of ice:

a relative of fog & steam

Every drink is a silhouette

of a craving

Desire is proportional in spring

A factory is a penumbra of iron

Tables and chairs

are shapes of tea clerks

A church is the shadow of a tea labourer

Two leaves and a twig are three eyes

of a Hindu god

Rains are sweat of a hot summer;

the sky is a curve of the earth

I am the shadow of my son

The monsoon is an umbra

of black air

A sprinkler is a translation of rain;

Indian Ocean is the shadow of the Himalayas at dawn

and so forth and so on

I search

more such similes and analogies standing

at the gate of Danguajhar Tea Estate

in spring

Sekhar Banerjee is a Pushcart Prize-nominated poet. The Fern-gatherers’ Association (2021) is his latest collection of poems.

