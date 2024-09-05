Book Excerpt: 'No Nation For Women' By Priyanka Dubey

It was on one such December night in 2010, that she was kidnapped from her maternal grandmother’s village. She recalls, ‘I was asleep in front of my grandmother’s hut when I was picked up. I remember they had tied my hands, my feet and my mouth with ropes and rags of cloth. The names of the men are Rajju Patel and Rajiv—both of them were MLA Dwivedi’s men. They first took me to a nearby mahui jungle and held me captive there for three days. They kept me hungry and would torture me by thrusting my face in cold river water at night. While pushing me into the water they would say things like how dare I turn down the MLA’s offer? After I was kidnapped, my father first lodged a complaint with the local Naraini police station. He also went to Attara police station which is near my grandmother’s village. But his pleas to the cops went unheard. Nobody would listen, no one would pay any heed to his requests as he made the rounds of police stations; weeping and pleading in front of police officers to find his missing daughter. When he saw no hope from any end, he turned to the MLA for help. Then the MLA started working on his plan. He said, “Ladki to ham chudhwa denge par shart ye hai ki wo hamaare paas rahegi. (I would get the girl rescued but there is one condition—she will live in my house after she’s found).” He also told my father to not worry about me as he will get me trained in livelihood earning skills and then would get me married also. My father saw no option but to agree to what the MLA was telling him. Soon after he said yes, the kidnappers themselves brought me to the MLA’s house. It was 8 December 2010 when I was brought back to my father. By now I was very sick, weak and was constantly crying.’