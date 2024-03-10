Beauty Is In The Labour

Why are the paintings of Van Gogh beautiful as is the music of Vivaldi? The answer, my friend, is blowing in the wind. Beauty is the absence of hate. Man’s capacity to perceive, produce, and reproduce has always been in accordance with the sense, aesthetic, beauty, and its assimilation.

In the prevailing capitalist mode of economy, misery and gains are destined to become a commodity. Skin tones ranging from dark to fair, containing many hues and shades, are hinged on a whole gamut of natural, geographical, ecological and biological basis.

The introduction of terms like colourism or shadeism in the public realm bifurcated the ill of racism to the extent of understanding racial discrimination strictly based on human skin tones. An article published at the World Economic Forum (WEF) estimated the growth of the skin-lightning products industry at a mammoth $8.9 billion by 2024.

Like caste discrimination, skin biases also affect the workday lives of individuals. It accounts for career and professional inequality, social and political negligence and cultural discrimination. Skin and caste are united in the sense of their origins and socio-economic conditions.

The symptomatic treatment of colourism or shadeism, which includes regressive practises like awarding beauty pageant prizes and awards to dark-skinned people deliberately or capitalising on dark-skinned people by turning their skin colour into a commodity not only polluted the discourse but also led to the fall, which is more than evident.