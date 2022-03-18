‘Shab-e-Baraat’: A Poem By Classical Urdu Poet Nazeer Akbarabadi

Shab-e-Baraat, the fifteenth night of Islamic month Shaabaan which coincides with Holi, is a night of forgiveness. Nazeer Akbarabadi, 18th century Urdu poet, wrote extensively about our syncretic culture, which is manifested in Indian festivals, like Holi and Diwali. In these stanzas selected from his poem, ‘Shab-e-Baraat,’ he sketches the exuberance and zeal with which Shabe-e-Baraat is celebrated, and highlights the stark social disparity that makes itself evident:

Why mustn’t it burst into celebratory showiness, Shabe-e-Baraat?

Heavy with the weight of fried cake and flaky confection, Shab-e-Baraat

For the living, it amounts to relishing their tastebuds, Shab-e-Baraat

For the dead, it’s about the assistance to their souls, Shab-e-Baraat

It touches, thus, the hearts of all and sundry, Shab-e-Baraat

August are those who have got their halva sweetened with sugar

Less distinguished than them are the ones using jaggery for the same

Those who have managed neither are patently good-for-nothings

Stare at others’ sweet halva and wheatbread is all they can do

For them, it’s neither incomplete nor complete, Shab-e-Baraat

The richest among those who possess the world’s wealth

Stand with exquisite pumpkin halvas and greasy naans

Carrying around their foodplates are queues of servants

The living eagerly await, even the dead stand in anticipation

All such scenes and events keeps in readiness, Shab-e-Baraat



The mullahs who go from door-to-door to offer fatiha

Somewhere they feast on halvas, elsewhere on chapatis

They hide their faces if a poor man calls them

They make a dash for halvas prepared with sugar

Thinking, in their heart of hearts, ‘Aha! Shab-e-Baraat’

A skunk-shaped firecracker hits someone hard on his head

Worse still, a Hawai stick lands with force, flying from above

Every string of firecracker is an albatross around their necks

Entangled with the feet Qalam erupts into a thunder of sound

It goes on to unleash many such tyrannies, Shab-e-Baraat

Deep in his heart, somebody thinks of friends as his foes

While yet another clears out malice with his enemy

Nazeer, who has witnessed the jaunt of fire, prays

May Almighty, keep everyone well for eons

How excessive and intense is your display, Shab-e-Baraat!

Translated from Urdu by Nawaid Anjum