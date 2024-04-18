Who Are the 24 Tirthankaras? Celebrating Mahavir Jayanti

A Tirthankar isn't a god with human form. They're normal souls that were created as human beings, who develop into Tirthankars through intense penance, and meditation. Therefore it's true that a Tirthankar represents the most advanced stage of the soul. It's not being a godlike entity. They're not the founders of religions as they are wise, knowledgeable, and leaders who lived through different periods of time. They were able to reach the highest spiritual horizon and taught others how they could reach the same level.



Core Teachings of Tirthankara