Unconventional Urban Narratives On Screen

With director Reema Kagti of Talaash fame, Akhtar co-founded the film production company Tiger Baby in October 2015 with the aim of telling stories that break conventional norms, creating waves globally. Tiger Baby has been making waves under her watchful eyes, especially in the OTT space. The acclaimed series Made in Heaven (2019) for Amazon Prime and the international Emmy-nominated Lust Stories (2018) for Netflix have further extended Zoya’s reach as a storyteller internationally. While Dahaad and Made in Heaven 2, which were released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023, left a lasting impression with strong female and LGBTQ+ characters, its latest offering, ‘The Archies’ on Netflix, which launched Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood, is yet another feather in Akhtar’s cap.