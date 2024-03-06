In a field that is traditionally male-dominated, women are making a space for themselves and indeed the journey is not easy. These women are not only shattering conventional beliefs and driving success, but they are also working towards changing the perspective of society by presenting a female perspective in this field, which is far more impactful than we can imagine. Interestingly, many of these women are not limited to treating their presence on the stage as a medium to entertain the general public, but also to spark deep conversations over sensitive subjects in a way that does not offend the regular beliefs.
Stereotypes, What?
When talking about pushing boundaries, you can not miss the name of Aditi Mittal. One of the first female stand-ups in India who normalized addressing subjects like sexuality, menstruation, body image, and social expectations which were initially new to the society and deemed taboo, especially coming from women. Perhaps it was the relatability of the topic, or it coming from genuine day to day experiences, the artist gained a major share of public attention for her comedy style.
Agenda of Social Change
Not limiting themselves merely to the entertainment part of the role, these standup comedians are also using the stage for social commentary. While Vasu Primlani, a pioneer in socially conscious comedy stands still for talking about issues like body positivity, environmentalism, and mental health, marking insightful observations into her routines, there are new names who are carrying this legacy forward and reinventing it in their ways. Urooj Ashfaq, known for her sharp wit and bold delivery style, addresses societal beauty standards and body shaming candidly with humor. Sumukhi Suresh in her solo material and web series “Pushpavalli”, often explores the complexities of body image and societal conditioning of women to feel insecure in their bodies.
The Pursual of Equality
Lately, there has been a positive shift in terms of the participation of women in comedy, which is an encouraging aspect to look at. However, it seems that there is still a long way to go as women remain outnumbered in the field. Often these artists face gender-based criticism over social media and are subjected to online harassment and biases their male counterparts don’t encounter. Although it is fascinating to see how it has not been stopping these driven women from attaining their goals in the comedy arena. The new generation of comics like Prashasti Singh, Sumukhi Suresh, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Swati Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Mohanraj, are setting their trends.
Their success is inspiring and evident for the next generation of aspiring female comedians that there are never enough rules to break if the cause is to create a positive change. Every stereotype can be broken and one of the best ways to drive such social change is through humor.
The Hidden Message of Change
Indian Female stand-up artists are playing a role far beyond common expectations, they are writers, creators, and most importantly changemakers. While comedy remains a complex and intense art of delivery, the unique perspectives of women are indeed changing the vibe of each room. They are challenging societal norms with their thought-provoking pieces, raising awareness about issues faced by women in different fields, talking about female sexuality, body positivity, mental health topics, voicing the importance of inclusivity and diversity, and there is no end in sight to the waves which these women are creating.