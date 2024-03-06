Lately, there has been a positive shift in terms of the participation of women in comedy, which is an encouraging aspect to look at. However, it seems that there is still a long way to go as women remain outnumbered in the field. Often these artists face gender-based criticism over social media and are subjected to online harassment and biases their male counterparts don’t encounter. Although it is fascinating to see how it has not been stopping these driven women from attaining their goals in the comedy arena. The new generation of comics like Prashasti Singh, Sumukhi Suresh, Shreeja Chaturvedi, Swati Sachdeva, and Aishwarya Mohanraj, are setting their trends.