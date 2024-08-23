The Dahi Handi Tradition: Celebrating Krishna’s Playful Activity

The celebration of Dahi Handi has derived from mythology and Lord Krishna’s childhood stories. In Hinduism, Krishna is considered the eighth avatar of Vishnu, and is especially famed for his playful behavior and an abundance of energy. During his childhood days in the village of Gokul, Krishna was notorious for his love of butter and curd. He liked to steal these foods from the houses of the villagers, although they were angry and sometimes amused that he did this.