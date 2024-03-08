Pioneering Excellence In Competition Law

Nisha serves as a shining example of women’s exceptional achievements, advocating that discipline, selfconfidence and consistency are the key pillars of success. An alumna of the National Law School of India University and National University Singapore, she has risen to be one of the most acclaimed lawyers in India.
At present, Nisha is Partner & National Head of the Competition Law practice at Trilegal. Spanning multiple locations in India, her team is among the largest and most successful competition law teams in Asia, comprising over 45 dedicated lawyers with multi-jurisdictional experience.
Nisha, who herself shattered stereotypes surrounding women leaders, strongly embodies her belief in ‘equity with equality.’ Her choice to be part of Trilegal, whose core principle is ‘one partner, one vote,’ reflects her commitment to merit. Nisha makes gender equality, merit and diversity a priority and has been a key proponent to contributing to the paradigm shift in a largely male dominated legal profession. As a role model and a brand today, Nisha sets aspirational goals by embodying that strong women in leadership can be the norm rather than the exception. She embodies woman power and credits her mother, Davinder Kaur for her strength and self belief.
Nisha was the first woman partner hired by Trilegal in its Mumbai offices, a full-service top-tier law firm in India with market leading practices. She took up the challenge to set up the Trilegal competition practice and hasn’t looked back since then.
Her strong knowledge of the competition law and keen understanding of business has made her the trusted and go-to advisor across boardrooms for marquee names like Apple, Aditya Birla, Heineken, Schneider, Flipkart, GIC etc.
Under Nisha’s trailblazing leadership, Trilegal Competition practice became the first amongst Indian law firms to win the prestigious award of the Global Competition Review (GCR) ‘Regional Firm of the Year – Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa’ at the GCR Awards. Major wins at the GCR Awards 2022 include the ‘Behavioural Matter of the Year’ and ‘Merger Control Matter of the Year – Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.’
Nisha remains the first and the only Asian to win the coveted ‘Dealmaker of the Year’ at the Global Competition Review (GCR) Awards for her work advising on complex merger transactions aggregating USD 150 billion. From being named ‘Competition Global Leader’ by Who’s Who Legal, Private Practitioner of the Year, India and Middle East’ in the ALB Women in Law Awards, Competition Lawyer of the Year’ at the Legal Era Awards and ‘Woman Lawyer of the Year’ at the ALB India Law Firms Awards to finally emerge as the recipient of the National Legal Excellence Awards Best Woman Lawyer 2023, she has been globally lauded for her litigation strategy and strong M&A expertise.
Nisha was part of the Working Group of the Competition Law Review Committee, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India to recommend changes to the Indian competition law regime. Nisha also serves as India’s Non-Governmental Advisor for the International Competition Network (ICN). As a strong believer in diversity and inclusion, she is on the Board of Advisors of ‘Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access’, a nation-wide movement to empower underprivileged and marginalized communities get access to quality legal education.
Nisha’s remarkable journey to becoming India’s foremost competition lawyer, demonstrates her significant impact by consistently outperforming even when people tend to hold women leaders to a higher standard.