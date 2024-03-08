Pioneering Excellence In Competition Law

Nisha remains the first and the only Asian to win the coveted ‘Dealmaker of the Year’ at the Global Competition Review (GCR) Awards for her work advising on complex merger transactions aggregating USD 150 billion. From being named ‘Competition Global Leader’ by Who’s Who Legal, Private Practitioner of the Year, India and Middle East’ in the ALB Women in Law Awards, Competition Lawyer of the Year’ at the Legal Era Awards and ‘Woman Lawyer of the Year’ at the ALB India Law Firms Awards to finally emerge as the recipient of the National Legal Excellence Awards Best Woman Lawyer 2023, she has been globally lauded for her litigation strategy and strong M&A expertise.