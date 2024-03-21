Pre-Holi: Prepping Your Skin

Moisturize Generously: When it comes to the basic form of skincare, it is moisturizing your skin. On Holi Eve, make sure to go for the basics. Whether it is your hair, face, or body, whichever part of your body will be exposed can use a generous layer of moisturizer or oil. Coconut oil and olive oil are the best options to go with, in case you are oiling your hair or body, as these create a protective layer preventing colors from coming in direct contact with your skin. Sun protection is a Must: Sun protection is essential on Holi, due to the outdoor activities people usually engage in. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher to all exposed skin. In case you'll be outdoors for a prolonged period, reapply sunscreen every two hours to ensure optimal skin protection. Nail Protection: While playing Holi, the colors can leave stain marks on your nails for days ahead. To avoid this, apply a clear nail polish in advance, so the colors are not absorbed by your nails.



During Holi: Mindful Celebration

Go for Natural Colors: It is always recommended to use natural colors, as much as possible as these are less likely to come with any uninvited after-effects. Homemade colors made out of flowers or kitchen ingredients can be a fun and safe alternative. Wear Protective Clothing: When it comes to layering, cover your body as much as possible to avoid any direct contact with colors. This also minimizes sun exposure, hence fewer worries after you are back home. Hydration is Key: Keep your skin hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of fluids. Comparatively, dry skin is more prone to damage from harsh chemicals in colors.

Post-Holi: The Clean-up

1. Be gentle on your skin by resisting harsh scrubbing. Instead, use a mild cleanser, perhaps a natural one like Besan, yogurt, or almond powder to remove the colors from the surface of the skin gently.

2. Soothing Baths: Consider giving yourself a bath with lukewarm water and adding a cup of sea salt or baking soda to help soothe the skin. Followed by a gentle moisturizer which will help restore the natural balance of your skin.

3. Repairing and Rejuvenation work: After Holi, focus on repairing any damage caused by the colors and dyes with hydrating masks and serums rich in ingredients like hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, and vitamin E.

4. Seeking professional help is required in case you experience any severe reaction or the color stains don’t come out after a few days. You should consult a dermatologist in case any unusual issues arise.